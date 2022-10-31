ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountybanner.com

Thurman named Fisheries Division Chief of TWRA

Mark Thurman has been named Fisheries Division Chief of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A 36-year veteran for the TWRA, he moves into his new role after serving as the Fisheries Program Manager in TWRA’s Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area) for the past 12 years. As Fisheries Division...
TENNESSEE STATE
lakecountybanner.com

No Trash November seeks partners across the state to keep roadways clean and safe

Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways....
TENNESSEE STATE
lakecountybanner.com

Comment period open on fishing regulation proposals and rule changes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division presented its proposed 2023 fishing regulation proposals during the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s most recent meeting held at Fall Creek Falls State Park. The public is invited to provide comments on the proposed regulation changes. The deadline for sport fishing comments...
TENNESSEE STATE
lakecountybanner.com

State looking to reconnect missing money with residents

The Tennessee Treasury had more than $1.2 billion in property turned over from businesses and organizations that were unable to locate who the money belongs to in the state. There are currently 4,766 properties available for Lake County residents to be claimed, totaling $327,691.96. During the last fiscal year, the Division reconnected $3,933.89 through 20 claims in the county.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wgnsradio.com

838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park

(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxvilledailysun.com

DENSO, Silicon Ranch, Maryville Electric and TVA break ground on first of four solar facilities in Tennessee

Representatives from DENSO, Silicon Ranch and TVA, as well as Maryville Mayor Andy White and U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett, pose after completing the Daruma Ceremony. Image by DENSO. SOUTHFIELD, MI and MARYVILLE, TN -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers,...
MARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living

Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Advocates ask Gov. Lee for independent investigation of Cleotha Abston cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL) sent a letter on Wednesday to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti requesting that they appoint a special investigator to look at the various justice system failures that enabled Cleotha Henderson to kidnap and murder Eliza Fletcher.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy