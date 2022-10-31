Read full article on original website
Thurman named Fisheries Division Chief of TWRA
Mark Thurman has been named Fisheries Division Chief of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A 36-year veteran for the TWRA, he moves into his new role after serving as the Fisheries Program Manager in TWRA’s Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area) for the past 12 years. As Fisheries Division...
No Trash November seeks partners across the state to keep roadways clean and safe
Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways....
Comment period open on fishing regulation proposals and rule changes
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division presented its proposed 2023 fishing regulation proposals during the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s most recent meeting held at Fall Creek Falls State Park. The public is invited to provide comments on the proposed regulation changes. The deadline for sport fishing comments...
State looking to reconnect missing money with residents
The Tennessee Treasury had more than $1.2 billion in property turned over from businesses and organizations that were unable to locate who the money belongs to in the state. There are currently 4,766 properties available for Lake County residents to be claimed, totaling $327,691.96. During the last fiscal year, the Division reconnected $3,933.89 through 20 claims in the county.
838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park
(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Tight butter supply impacting East Tennessee businesses and bakeries
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You may have noticed another staple in your kitchen costing more than normal. The price of butter is up, increasing more than 20% over the past 365 days. Chandra Taylor has been the owner of Mer Mer's Bakery for 25 years. She spent most of Wednesday...
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
DENSO, Silicon Ranch, Maryville Electric and TVA break ground on first of four solar facilities in Tennessee
Representatives from DENSO, Silicon Ranch and TVA, as well as Maryville Mayor Andy White and U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett, pose after completing the Daruma Ceremony. Image by DENSO. SOUTHFIELD, MI and MARYVILLE, TN -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers,...
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
‘You have one job’: TN Democrats react to ballot mix-up
More than 200 people in Davidson County have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district. Instead of being given ballots for District 7, they were given ballots for District 6, according to the Associated Press.
Land of the dead? This map shows how Tennessee has the most cemeteries respective to the living
Tennessee is the land of the dead, or, at least, the state with the most graveyards respective to the living. A former redditor, Joshua Stevens, mapped graveyards per 100,000 people and discovered that Tennessee had the highest proportion of known burial sites. Stevens, now a NASA data visualization expert, theorized at the time that it could be related to the deadly battles of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
Tennessee COVID-19 infections rising again after falling much of September and October
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection counts have risen two weeks running after falling for much of September and October. New case counts jumped 31 percent to just under 7200 cases statewide during the week that ended last Saturday. Reported new infections also rose last week in Metro Nashville, increasing roughly 23 percent over seven days.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Advocates ask Gov. Lee for independent investigation of Cleotha Abston cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL) sent a letter on Wednesday to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti requesting that they appoint a special investigator to look at the various justice system failures that enabled Cleotha Henderson to kidnap and murder Eliza Fletcher.
