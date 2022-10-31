ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com, Reuters
 4 days ago

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent.

A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of another politically-charged docket for justices this year.

Trump-appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested race-based admissions policies are 'potentially dangerous' while longtime Justice Clarence Thomas claimed to not 'have a clue' of what diversity means during the tense hearing.

Conservative activists are claiming that the 14th Amendment, which ended slavery and guaranteed all Americans equal protection under the law, means that governments and other such institutions cannot enact race-based policies - even if they aid people who have suffered from discrimination.

It comes after the court's last term saw it overturn federal abortion protections granted in Roe v. Wade and deem New York's strict conceal carry gun laws unconstitutional, both of which have angered Democratic officials and voters.

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard the UNC case first. Both were brought by a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum.

The universities have said they use race as only one factor in a host of individualized evaluations for admission without quotas - permissible under Supreme Court precedents - and that curbing the consideration of race would result in a significant drop in the number of students from under-represented groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWEvK_0itQdQ5j00
The Supreme Court's six conservative justices appeared poised to agree with an anti-affirmative action group asking them to overturn prior rulings that greenlit race-conscious admissions policies

A diverse school body is also prized by most college and universities as a more enriching educational experience for all involved.

But Kavanaugh told the lawyer defending UNC's policy that 'these racial classifications are potentially dangerous and must have a logical end point.'

'When is your sunset? When does this end?' conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked about UNC's consideration of race in admissions.

Thomas, one of two Black members of the court, said, 'I've heard the word diversity quite a few times, and I don't have a clue what it means.'

'I didn't go to racially diverse schools but there were educational benefits,' Thomas added.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts said that if schools no longer are permitted to solicit applicants' race through 'checking a box' on an admissions application as they now can, 'maybe there'd be an incentive for a university to, in fact, pursue race-neutral alternatives.'

The court as recently as 2016 upheld a race-conscious admissions policy in a case involving the University of Texas, but it has shifted rightward since then.

But only the court's three liberal justices appeared sympathetic to the schools' cause on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNmOA_0itQdQ5j00
Activists demonstrate as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7jbk_0itQdQ5j00
One case comes from University of North Carolina, while another is against Harvard University (pictured: Supreme Court Police hand out tickets to members of the public to attend oral arguments on Monday)

One heated exchange prompted Obama-appointed Justice Elena Kagan to suggest a conservative colleague was splitting hairs when he attempted to paint a scenario illustrating a case where some kind of 'affirmative action' would still be legal.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito asked whether if schools are barred from considering race they could still consider, in the theoretical case of an immigrant from Africa now living in a predominately white area in North Carolina, an essay that describes having to deal with 'huge cultural differences.'

Blum-linked lawyer Patrick Strawbridge said such an applicant could do so 'because the preference in that case is not being based upon the race.'

Kagan pushed back on that scenario, saying it was 'slicing the baloney awfully thin' because 'race is part of the culture.'

The suits were filed separately against the two schools in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ty3p_0itQdQ5j00
Newly-minted Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (right), only participated in the UNC case because she previously agreed to recuse herself from Harvard's

One accused Harvard of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color or national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. The other accused UNC violating the 14th Amendment.

Blum's group has argued that the Constitution requires colorblind admissions.

'The assumption that race necessarily informs something about anyone's qualifications is antithetical to this court's precedents and to our Constitution,' Strawbridge told the justices.

New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the court, grilled Strawbridge about his definition of race-based admissions.

Jackson only participated in the UNC case, having previously agreed to recuse herself from Harvard's.

'You keep saying that you object to the use of race standing alone' in deciding which applicants to admit, Jackson, told Strawbridge.

'But as I read the record and understand their process, it's never standing alone, that it's in the context of all of the other factors - there are 40 factors about all sorts of things that the admissions office is looking at. And you haven't demonstrated or shown one situation in which all they look at is race.'

Strawbridge asked the Supreme Court to overturn a 2003 Supreme Court ruling that held that colleges could consider race as one factor in the admissions process because of the compelling interest of creating a diverse student body.

The Supreme Court first upheld affirmative action in college admissions in a 1978 ruling that held that actions to achieve diversity were permissible but racial quotas were not.

Robert Buckner
3d ago

They say that race is only one small factor and never the deciding factor but it's so important that they can't achieve diversity without it. Kind of contradictory isn't it?

Reply(49)
81
James Griffin
3d ago

how about leaving race off applications and let let them get in on merit, not skin color, not gender. Best candidate period.

Reply(27)
71
Ultra Gazoo
3d ago

All Democrats ever talk about is what color everybody is, they are obsessed with race and gender. When I attended Public School in the 70s we were taught that everybody is created and treated equal. The Democrats are responsible for attacking our democracy

Reply(28)
90
