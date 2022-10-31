ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, FL

jambands

The String Cheese Incident Offer Covers and Guest Heavy Three Set Performance at Suwannee Hulaween

Photo Credit: Wesley Hodges — On Saturday night, Oct. 29, The String Cheese Incident appeared on stage at this year’s Hulaween festival at Spirit of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Fla. The band’s headlining set was infused with Halloween spectacular, from costumes to song choices as they worked through three frames of music, which included several sit-ins and a final set comprised completely of cover songs.
LIVE OAK, FL
liveforlivemusic.com

Suwannee Hulaween 2022: The Weekend In Photos [Gallery]

Suwannee Hulaween returned over the weekend for a spooktacular 2022 celebration at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. The Halloween music festival hosted by The String Cheese Incident brought nearly 100 artists to Live Oak, FL from Thursday through Sunday. Festivalgoers eased into the long holiday weekend on Thursday with...
LIVE OAK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville’s Downtown Festival & Art Show Returns for 41st Year with New Additions

Press release from City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show will transform the streets of historic downtown Gainesville into a multicultural celebration of art and creativity complete with live music, dance, circus, and culinary arts on Nov. 19-20. The award-winning fine arts festival draws 40,000 people to the heart of Downtown Gainesville, with 200+ visual artists displaying original paintings, graphics, textiles, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, and photography, 30+ performers on multiple stages, and dozens of visiting and local food vendors.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
ecbpublishing.com

Beware of the “Sofia Scam”

It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.

State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy state parks that allow them to learn about and experience Florida's history. It's a bonus if that same park has beautiful natural features that allow one to enjoy being outdoors. Suwannee River State Park does both. It's an incredibly scenic state park with a fascinating history that you can see all around you when you visit.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Three people injured in Lake City shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire. Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening. The shooting comes after...
LAKE CITY, FL
wuft.org

Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements

Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Dogs rescued after Bradford County home catches fire

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County family is left without a home after their house caught fire on Tuesday. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say a house fire was reported on Northwest 32nd Place in Lawtey. When the crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

