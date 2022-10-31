Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The String Cheese Incident Offer Covers and Guest Heavy Three Set Performance at Suwannee Hulaween
Photo Credit: Wesley Hodges — On Saturday night, Oct. 29, The String Cheese Incident appeared on stage at this year’s Hulaween festival at Spirit of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Fla. The band’s headlining set was infused with Halloween spectacular, from costumes to song choices as they worked through three frames of music, which included several sit-ins and a final set comprised completely of cover songs.
liveforlivemusic.com
Suwannee Hulaween 2022: The Weekend In Photos [Gallery]
Suwannee Hulaween returned over the weekend for a spooktacular 2022 celebration at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. The Halloween music festival hosted by The String Cheese Incident brought nearly 100 artists to Live Oak, FL from Thursday through Sunday. Festivalgoers eased into the long holiday weekend on Thursday with...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville’s Downtown Festival & Art Show Returns for 41st Year with New Additions
Press release from City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show will transform the streets of historic downtown Gainesville into a multicultural celebration of art and creativity complete with live music, dance, circus, and culinary arts on Nov. 19-20. The award-winning fine arts festival draws 40,000 people to the heart of Downtown Gainesville, with 200+ visual artists displaying original paintings, graphics, textiles, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, and photography, 30+ performers on multiple stages, and dozens of visiting and local food vendors.
WCJB
Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
ecbpublishing.com
Beware of the “Sofia Scam”
It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
WCJB
Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
Police: Animals left for days without food, water at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — A Union County slaughterhouse owner is facing an animal cruelty charge after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the Department of Agriculture, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
wuft.org
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
WCJB
‘I just want Demiah home’: Grandmother searches for missing Dixie County teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return. It’s been more than two weeks since Demiah Appling, 14, was last seen and the community is stepping up the search. Debra Appling, the missing teen’s grandmother, said Demiah’s demeanor...
This State Park Contains Remnants of an Old, Abandoned Town and an Old Cemetary. It Also Has Some of the Best Canoeing.
State of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Many Floridians enjoy state parks that allow them to learn about and experience Florida's history. It's a bonus if that same park has beautiful natural features that allow one to enjoy being outdoors. Suwannee River State Park does both. It's an incredibly scenic state park with a fascinating history that you can see all around you when you visit.
WCJB
Three people injured in Lake City shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire. Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening. The shooting comes after...
wuft.org
Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements
Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
WCJB
Dogs rescued after Bradford County home catches fire
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County family is left without a home after their house caught fire on Tuesday. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say a house fire was reported on Northwest 32nd Place in Lawtey. When the crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were...
