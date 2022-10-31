Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
aseaofred.com
No. 23 Liberty could be down to 4th string QB Saturday at Arkansas
It has been a challenging year for the Liberty Flames at the quarterback position. Just as it seemed like the No. 23 ranked team in the country this week was starting to get closer to full strength, the Flames suffered another setback with quarterback Johnathan Bennett missing extensive practice time with the flu.
Liberty News
Liberty Swimming & Diving to Compete at Arkansas
The Liberty swimming & diving team travels to Arkansas for the first time in program history, taking on the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks, Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time at Arkansas Natatorium. For this meet, Liberty and Arkansas will be wearing tech racing suits, the same style which will be...
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Arkansas' Sam Pittman quizzed over Tigers gig after Bryan Harsin fired
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
Liberty News
Game Day: Arkansas
Liberty will begin a two-game road swing this weekend when the Flames travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to face the Razorbacks of Arkansas for the first time in program history. Live Stats (ArkansasRazorbacks.com) Live Video (SEC Network) Other Links:. Weather – Fayetteville, Ark. Official Kickoff:. 4:00 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:
Liberty News
No. 19 Arkansas Tops Liberty 177-122
In a meet with numerous season- and lifetime-best performances, No. 19 Arkansas defeated Liberty 177-122, Friday at Arkansas Natatorium. With the win, Arkansas improves to 4-2 overall, while Liberty falls to 1-2. Liberty Event Winners. • 400 Medley Relay – 3:39.24 (Abbie Shaw – 53.32, Heather Gardner – 1:01.58, Chloe...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Liberty Game Day Info
Arkansas takes on #23 Liberty this Saturday at 3:00pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45 minutes before kickoff is always the busiest time at gates....
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Liberty: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a week off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Liberty News
Brown, Carvalho Record Top-20 Finishes at Hokie Open
Liberty’s Rebecca Brown (16th in women’s 4K) and Stephen Carvalho (18th in men’s 6K) each posted top-20 finishes in the low-key Hokie Open, contested Friday afternoon at Virginia Tech’s Buford Meredith Cross Country Course. The lone Lady Flame to compete in the race, Brown posted a...
Liberty News
Lady Flames burn RedHawks repeatedly, showcase ACHA supremacy
It’s been five years since Miami (Ohio) University’s reign of dominance in the ACHA Division I women’s hockey ranks, when it won three national titles in four seasons from 2014-17, with Liberty University’s DI women capturing its first crown in the middle of that run in 2015.
Liberty News
Liberty Works Overtime, Defeats UNA in 4 Sets for 7th Straight Win
ASUN-leading Liberty topped North Alabama in a pair of extended sets to take a 2-0 lead before finishing off a 3-1 (28-26, 31-29, 18-25, 25-18) win on Friday at Flowers Hall. With the win, its seventh in a row, Liberty (18-7, 11-2 ASUN) remains in sole possession of first place in conference standings. The Lady Flames are one match ahead of second-place Central Arkansas and FGCU with three matches left. Meanwhile, North Alabama falls to 12-13, 2-11 in ASUN play with its eighth loss in a row.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas
Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
5newsonline.com
High school football scores & highlights | Week 10
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 10 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday, Nov. 3. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Liberty News
Lady Flames Set for Weekend Matches at North Alabama, Central Arkansas
7 p.m. ET – Liberty at North Alabama Live Stats | Live Video. Prince Center – Conway, Ark. Noon ET – Liberty at Central Arkansas Live Stats | Live Video. After sweeping Lipscomb on Sunday for sole possession of first place in the ASUN, Liberty holds a one-match lead over four teams currently tied for second (Central Arkansas, FGCU, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb)
Liberty News
Flames to Host Clemson, Penn State and Old Dominion at Liberty Dual
The Liberty men’s tennis squad will close out its fall schedule by hosting the Liberty Dual, Friday through Sunday. The three-day event will be held at the Liberty Tennis Complex. The tournament features four teams in Liberty, Clemson, Penn State and Old Dominion. Penn State and Old Dominion will get the competition started, Friday at 9 a.m. Liberty players will square off with Clemson on Friday at 3 p.m.
Franklin News Post
Eagles finish regular-season play at Northside
ROANOKE—Franklin County seeks its sixth victory of the year Friday when the Eagles face Blue Ridge District rival Northside in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m. The last time the Eagles (5-4) won six regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns (2018...
Liberty News
Liberty Leads Conference With 6 All-BIG EAST Honorees
BIG EAST regular season co-champion No. 19 Liberty saw a conference-best six players earn 2022 All-BIG EAST honors, it was announced on Thursday morning prior to this weekend’s BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship. Liberty’s Bethany Dykema, Lizzie Hamlett and Charlotte Vaanhold were each voted to the All-BIG EAST first...
scorebooklive.com
6A, 5A, 1A Arkansas state cross country champions crowned Thursday
Team and individual champions were crowned in Class 6A, 5A and 1A on Thursday at the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs. Team and individual champions will be crowned on Friday in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. CLASS 6A. Bentonville’s boys made it six consecutive Class 6A state championships in...
Liberty News
ACHA DI Flames host Seawolves in top-10 showdown with former ESCHL foe
Just two years removed from battling with Stony Brook for ESCHL supremacy year-in and year-out over the previous four seasons, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team will entertain the defending ESCHL champion Seawolves this Friday and Saturday at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC). The Flames ended...
KHBS
Who's running for Arkansas' state house 15th district
ROGERS, Ark. — Two candidates are running to represent Arkansas’ 15th district in the state house. John P. Carr, a Republican, is a resident of Rogers who received his education from the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. Rachel Cox, a Democrat, was born and raised...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
Comments / 0