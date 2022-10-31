ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

The Creepiest, Most Mysterious Haunted Hotels in Every State

Anyone can check into a hotel. Some visitors, however, never check out. Whatever you call these long-term guests—ghosts, spirits, or specters—they linger in the rooms, hallways, and grounds of the most haunted hotels in every state, eternally restless. If you’re feeling brave, you can pay them a visit… just don’t expect a good night’s sleep.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEKU

13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween

Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
iheart.com

Watch: CREEPY Joe Biden strikes again​

Do we have the video of Joe Biden inappropriately, you know, touching a girl's shoulder. STU: You have to be much more specific. GLENN: I know. The latest one. Here it is. BIDEN: A very important thing I told my daughter and granddaughters no serious guys until you're 30. Okay. No what? No serious guys until you're 30.
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
WBUR

Good Bot, Bad Bot | Part I: Mental Health and Bot Therapy

For the next few weeks, the Endless Thread team will be sharing stories about the rise of bots. They're all over social media platforms, chatrooms, phone apps, and more. How are these pieces of software — which are meant to imitate human behavior and language — influencing our daily lives in sneaky, surprising ways?
WBUR

Cognoscenti at 10: Holding the ordinary and unfathomable

In January 2020, we thought the biggest news story of the year would be the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. Clearly, the universe had other ideas. This essay is our third of four to mark a decade of Cog, and it covers, basically, 2020 — which in fairness did feel like it was about 10 years long.
Newsweek

Dog Mistaking In-Law for Intruder Delights Internet: 'That Scream'

Millions of people have watched the hilarious moment a dog screams after mistaking his owner's brother-in-law who was in the house. The popular video posted to @bayley.rose.smelly.toes has received over 925,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments, at the time of writing. More than 5 million people watched the CCTV...

