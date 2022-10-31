Biden to call for so-called 'windfall' tax on oil and gas companies as he escalates rhetoric amid record profits

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains on hold while a federal appeals court considers a legal challenge brought by six GOP-led states. The Biden administration continues to accept applications for student loan forgiveness, which is worth up to $20,000 per borrower, but it is not currently allowed to cancel student loan debt due to a temporary, administrative hold put on the program by the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals on October 21.

1 DAY AGO