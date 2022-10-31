Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Appreciative Of Advice Received From Pau Gasol During Rookie Season With Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol will finally get his day of recognition on March 7 when the team will retire his No. 16 jersey during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol’s contributions to the Lakers’ 2009 and 2010 championship teams cannot be overstated as he was the missing...
Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers
Chris Bosh just cashed the last of his deferred payments from the Miami Heat. The post Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to insane dunk-and-block sequence
If we’re showing off a highlight from a college basketball exhibition game, you know it must be very, very impressive. And it certainly was. LSU transfer Eric Gaines showed off his otherworldly athleticism in an incredible sequence during the UAB Blazers‘ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Mississippi College.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Release Defensive Player on a Day Filled With Trades
While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that they could be active ahead of the NFL’s Trade Deadline, no deal was made. In the last two weeks through today, there have been 15 trades. The most in the history of the league from the start of the season until the deadline. One of those belonging to Dallas.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette
Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
Latest On Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs Contract Talks
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a surprising 5-3 start out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. While their goal coming into the season was likely to lose as many games as possible, as even head coach Gregg Popovich joked about not betting on his team to win the NBA Finals, they have performed at a high level to start.
San Antonio, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys NEED to Get Their Young Prospect More Playing Time
Of all the players who helped the Dallas Cowboys win against the Chicago Bears, there was none more surprising than fifth-round rookie linebacker Damone Clark. Clark made his rookie debut after being absent from contact following his spinal fusion to repair a herniated disk. An injury that looked as if he would miss the entire season, but instead was able to recover from it quick enough to be cleared to play.
