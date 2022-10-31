ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
College basketball world reacts to insane dunk-and-block sequence

If we’re showing off a highlight from a college basketball exhibition game, you know it must be very, very impressive. And it certainly was. LSU transfer Eric Gaines showed off his otherworldly athleticism in an incredible sequence during the UAB Blazers‘ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Mississippi College.
Dallas Cowboys Release Defensive Player on a Day Filled With Trades

While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that they could be active ahead of the NFL’s Trade Deadline, no deal was made. In the last two weeks through today, there have been 15 trades. The most in the history of the league from the start of the season until the deadline. One of those belonging to Dallas.
NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette

Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
San Antonio, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Dallas Cowboys NEED to Get Their Young Prospect More Playing Time

Of all the players who helped the Dallas Cowboys win against the Chicago Bears, there was none more surprising than fifth-round rookie linebacker Damone Clark. Clark made his rookie debut after being absent from contact following his spinal fusion to repair a herniated disk. An injury that looked as if he would miss the entire season, but instead was able to recover from it quick enough to be cleared to play.

