wymt.com

Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Bristol, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed before month's end and narrowed to two. They are county high school principal Josh Davis, an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley or Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education and from Morristown.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

King nursing school to host free health fair in Kingsport

BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s School of Nursing will host a health fair Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport. It is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event.
KINGSPORT, TN
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Fall Branch woman charged with driving a Sullivan County school bus while high

KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School drove students while high on drugs last week, police said. Kingsport police arrested and charged Contessia D. Cravens, 45, of Fall Branch on Oct. 26. She faces charges or driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, felony possession of Schedule II drugs and three counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Senior Center receives grants

The Kingsport Senior Center has received two $8,000 grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. The funds will be used to purchase exercise equipment for the center’s main site and its branch site in the Lynn Garden neighborhood.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot," he said. "but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Scott County Rotary Club looks to raise $25K for Shoe Fund Drive

GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club, chartered in 1988, will complete its 33rd year of gifting shoes to students of Scott County this year. The tradition was created in 1989, when members of the club began collecting change to buy new shoes for local students. The effort proved a roaring success, with enough money raised to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for needy schoolchildren around Christmastime.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Crews to replace Creeper Trail bridge near South Fork Holston River

(WJHL) — A $42-million project that will widen Route 58 in Damascus will also see that the Creeper Trail’s bridge over South Fork Holston River is replaced. A release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) states that crews will work on the Route 58 project just east of Route 708 (Bethel Road) to Route […]
DAMASCUS, VA
wcyb.com

"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA

