TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
laptopmag.com

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $299 is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen yet

Sony Black Friday deals are here with epic discounts on the brand's audio wearables. Now for this deal, you'll want to act fast as we suspect it will sell out quickly. Right now, you can get Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $299 (opens in new tab) at Woot. They normally retail for $399, so that's $100 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for these Sony headphones. By far, this is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Digital Trends

Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today

If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.
Digital Trends

HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1

It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
ZDNet

Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
PC Magazine

The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now

Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
ZDNet

The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)

Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99

Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.

