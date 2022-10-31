Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series
There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
‘The Real Love Boat’ is airing tonight (11/2/22), but not on CBS
The new reality dating show, “The Real Love Boat” debuted on CBS last month. However, episode 5 of the first season will not be on CBS. The show is moving to Paramount+ streaming service effective today, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Paramount+ offers a free trial then plans start...
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)
Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Episode 2 Confirms Jamie Reagan’s Health Outlook
While last week’s Blue Bloods episode left us wary about the health of Jamie Reagan, we get a glimpse into Episode 2. This Friday’s episode has its usual twists and turns. Fans of the show look forward to a few storylines blending together. Don’t worry, we’ll all get a few good morsels this week. But what about Jamie?
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
‘DWTS’ Wayne Brady Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation for ‘Hamilton’ Jazz Routine During Disney+ Night
'Dancing with the Stars' competitor Wayne Brady received a standing ovation for his dynamic performance of a jazz routine inspired by the 'Hamilton' song 'Wait for It.'
