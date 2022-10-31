ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist

By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
ETOnline.com

'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)

Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
HAWAII STATE
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.

Comments / 0

Community Policy