Schoolgirl, 14, is 'fighting for her life' after she and another girl are hit by London bus and rushed to hospital in horror crash

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries', after a London bus crashed into two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north east of the city.

Emergency crews including police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, north east London, after the bus collided with the two girls, thought to be 14-years-old, just after 5pm.

It happened at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on the A10, with the road closed as emergency workers respond to the incident.

Both girls were treated at the scene, with one of them taken to a major trauma centre as a priority and the other taken to hospital by a volunteer Hatzola ambulance crew, the London Ambulance Service told MailOnline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGMJ8_0itQYPSL00
Police are at the scene in Stamford Hill, east London, after a bus crashed into two teenage girls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLiiY_0itQYPSL00
It happened at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on the A10, with the road closed as emergency workers respond to the incident

The Met Police told MailOnline: 'The pedestrians, two girls believed to be aged 14, were taken to hospital. One of the girls is believed to have suffered serious injuries. Their next of kin have been informed.

'The driver of the bus stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.'

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance, supported by paramedics from Hatzola. Road closures are in place and drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

The Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, said on Twitter: 'Awful to hear about this accident tonight in Stamford Hill.

'First thoughts with those injured in the accident and all those from the community and emergency services who went to help them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpIZP_0itQYPSL00
Ambulance crews have been called out to the scene of the crash on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mi6pf_0itQYPSL00
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGFvD_0itQYPSL00
Both girls were treated at the scene, with one of them taken to a major trauma centre as a priority
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6kV0_0itQYPSL00
Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance, supported by paramedics from Hatzola

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told MailOnline: 'We were called at 5.11pm today, 31 October, to reports of an incident at Stamford Hill, N16.

'We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by car.

'Two people were treated at the scene. We took one to a major trauma centre as a priority and one was taken to hospital by a Hatzola ambulance crew.'

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5780/31Oct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLSpr_0itQYPSL00
One of the girls injured is believed to have suffered serious injuries. Pictured, emergecy crews at the scene

