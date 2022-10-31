How wonderful to read Morwenna Louttit-Vermaat’s beautiful article (A moment that changed me: ‘I threw away the sheet music and all the colour and passion I had for the harp came back to me’, 2 November). I taught myself to play the harp using a book. I was a classically trained pianist and violinist and, luckily for me, not dyslexic. However, in 1994 a similar Damascene moment came to me when I joined an a capella singing group, where everything was taught by ear. I was struck by how immediately accessible the music became and decided to become a voice teacher who didn’t use the “black squiggles”.

