Us Weekly

Most Surprising TV Show Cameos Ever: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More

While many TV shows have made household names out of their star players, occasionally showrunners have been able to corral some of Hollywood’s biggest names to drop in for a surprising cameo during a complete episode or a single scene. Perhaps one of the most polarizing cameos belonged to Ed Sheeran on HBO’s Game of Thrones in […]
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
The Guardian

Playing music by ear, and heart, will transform the experience

How wonderful to read Morwenna Louttit-Vermaat’s beautiful article (A moment that changed me: ‘I threw away the sheet music and all the colour and passion I had for the harp came back to me’, 2 November). I taught myself to play the harp using a book. I was a classically trained pianist and violinist and, luckily for me, not dyslexic. However, in 1994 a similar Damascene moment came to me when I joined an a capella singing group, where everything was taught by ear. I was struck by how immediately accessible the music became and decided to become a voice teacher who didn’t use the “black squiggles”.
Cardi B Says She’s Looking Forward to Having a Third Child

Cardi B is almost ready to have child No. 3. On Sunday (Oct. 30), Cardi B shared a trio of photos of her son, Wave. In the pics, the child is wearing a bubble coat and skull cap. "My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish and have...
