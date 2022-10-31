OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an online naming contest for their four African lion cubs. The OKC Zoo's African lioness Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and one male, on Sept. 26. The Zoo said the birth was incredibly significant due to it being 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the Zoo.

