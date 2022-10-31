ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

OU Health partnering with OKCPS to provide school-based telehealth program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health is partnering up with Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide district-wide, school-based telehealth programs. In order to improve healthcare access to children in OKC, OU Health announced their partnership with OKCPS to bring school-based telehealth and integrated health education programs. These programs are receiving support from the Hearst Foundations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
KTUL

PHOTOS: Science Museum Oklahoma eyeing new planetarium

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Science Museum Oklahoma is planning on building a new planetarium. The project comes with an estimated cost of $8 million and fundraising is already underway for it. The new planetarium would feature both an optical and digital projector, making it one of the few configurations...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

State could possibly owe Swadley's $2.3 million

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about an audit that shows the State more than one million dollars. The attorney representing Swadley's talked with Fox 25 about where this issue stands now. "What Swadley's was doing was not getting rich at the State's expense, but instead...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OKC Zoo holding online naming contest for four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an online naming contest for their four African lion cubs. The OKC Zoo's African lioness Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and one male, on Sept. 26. The Zoo said the birth was incredibly significant due to it being 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KTUL

Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The 25-foot tree will have about 3,000 lights on it and hundreds of ornaments. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow earns 63-48 win over Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow moved to 4-3 in district play with a 63-48 win over visiting Moore. The Tigers outscored Moore 28-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. With the victory, they earned a home-field advantage for their first-round playoff game.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Geary Police: Sightings of 'funny money' is no laughing matter

GEARY, Okla. (KOKH) — Be on the lookout. Some police departments are warning local businesses, as criminals are using fake money at the cash register. Fox 25 stopped by the Geary Police Department, which is where authorities have been dealing with this crime for the last two years. "We've...
GEARY, OK

