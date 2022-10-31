Read full article on original website
OU Health partnering with OKCPS to provide school-based telehealth program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health is partnering up with Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide district-wide, school-based telehealth programs. In order to improve healthcare access to children in OKC, OU Health announced their partnership with OKCPS to bring school-based telehealth and integrated health education programs. These programs are receiving support from the Hearst Foundations.
Several Habitat For Humanity homes broken into across Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 partners with Habitat for Humanity to make sure deserving families have a place to call home. After months of work, several of the housing projects have been vandalized. A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into a Habitat for Humanity home.
Norman Public Schools dealing with ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools is dealing with a ransomware attack, district officials confirmed to FOX 25 on Friday. Officials are expecting a "significant disruption" as a result. "Out of an abundance of caution, you should not use your NPS-issued devices and should not connect them to...
PHOTOS: Science Museum Oklahoma eyeing new planetarium
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Science Museum Oklahoma is planning on building a new planetarium. The project comes with an estimated cost of $8 million and fundraising is already underway for it. The new planetarium would feature both an optical and digital projector, making it one of the few configurations...
State could possibly owe Swadley's $2.3 million
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about an audit that shows the State more than one million dollars. The attorney representing Swadley's talked with Fox 25 about where this issue stands now. "What Swadley's was doing was not getting rich at the State's expense, but instead...
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
OKC Zoo holding online naming contest for four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an online naming contest for their four African lion cubs. The OKC Zoo's African lioness Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and one male, on Sept. 26. The Zoo said the birth was incredibly significant due to it being 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the Zoo.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
Former OU star Jocelyn Alo signs three-year deal with Oklahoma City Spark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Former University of Oklahoma softball standout Jocelyn Alo has signed a three-year agreement with the Oklahoma City Spark, the team announced Thursday. “Becoming a member of the Oklahoma City Spark is a dream come true for me. Oklahoma is all I have known the past...
Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The 25-foot tree will have about 3,000 lights on it and hundreds of ornaments. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that...
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip granted second reprieve by Gov. Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
Broken Arrow earns 63-48 win over Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow moved to 4-3 in district play with a 63-48 win over visiting Moore. The Tigers outscored Moore 28-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. With the victory, they earned a home-field advantage for their first-round playoff game.
'A vote of the people': Edmond residents to decide on rezoning I-35 & Memorial
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — With less than a week until Election Day, confusion and controversy surrounds one part of Edmond. Voters will get to say yes or no to Ordinance 3832, which determines what a property owner should do with his land near I-35 and Memorial. Voters get to...
Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
Security officers fire shots after man tries hitting them with car outside Saint Francis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis says shots were fired by security officers after a man tried hitting them with his vehicle outside of Saint Francis at 61st and Yale. According to a spokesperson with Saint Francis, a man came to the Yale campus to visit a patient and became belligerent to the front desk staff.
Geary Police: Sightings of 'funny money' is no laughing matter
GEARY, Okla. (KOKH) — Be on the lookout. Some police departments are warning local businesses, as criminals are using fake money at the cash register. Fox 25 stopped by the Geary Police Department, which is where authorities have been dealing with this crime for the last two years. "We've...
