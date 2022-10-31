Read full article on original website
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Brightest space explosion ever produced a mysterious particle that shouldn’t exist
A massive gamma-ray burst may have finally given scientists a glimpse of proof that dark matter actually exists. Proving the existence of dark matter has been a goal of the scientific community for decades. While we’re pretty sure the compound exists, we have yet to find a definitive explanation for what it is, or how it reacts with our universe. Now, though, that could be changing.
daystech.org
Beware! Colossal 2427-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth TODAY, says NASA
NASA has alerted that a completely gigantic asteroid is hurtling in direction of a detailed strategy to Earth right this moment. Asteroids have a number of shapes, they could be spherical, elongated, or oddly formed. Some asteroids even have their very own satellites! Asteroids additionally differ in dimension. From Vesta, the most important at about 530 kilometers in diameter, to asteroids which might be lower than 10 meters in diameter, they are often present in all sizes and styles. The previous 3 months have witnessed dozens of asteroid flybys every month. Now, NASA has warned that an asteroid is dashing in direction of the planet right this moment and, at 2427 ft, it’s completely gigantic!
China’s ‘Palace in the sky’ space station complete after successful launch
The third and final module of China's Tiangong Space Station launched and successfully arrived after a 13-hour flight Monday. This completes a project 30 years in the making.
Gizmodo
Track it Live: China's Latest Out-of-Control Rocket Expected to Crash on Friday
A 21-metric-ton core stage is poised to perform an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere at 10:21 p.m. ET on November 4, give or take around 16 hours. Sadly, this marks the fourth time that a remnant from China’s Long March 5B rocket has threatened human lives and property.
Gizmodo
NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission
Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
Watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch for 1st time since 2019 on Tuesday
After more than three years, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy — the world's most powerful operational rocket — is about to launch again.
Evidence of ancient Mars ocean increases probability of past life
New evidence of an ancient ocean on Mars suggests excellent past conditions for the existence of life.
Falcon Heavy lifts off! SpaceX finally launches the world's most powerful rocket again
SpaceX has finally launched Falcon Heavy again, more than three years after it last took to the skies. Falcon Heavy is made up of three modified Falcon 9 rockets strapped together, making it the world's most powerful operational rocket. The mission, called USSF 44, launched two secretive satellites to orbit for the U.S. Space Force. The rocket and payloads took to the skies at 09:41 ET from Pad 39A from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify a Potential Source of a Special Kind of Meteorite
Its characteristics may help to explain certain discrepancies in the classification of near-Earth asteroids. When the Chelyabinsk fireball exploded over the Russian sky in 2013, it left a rather rare sort of meteorite on Earth. What distinguishes the Chelyabinsk meteorites and others like them is the presence of dark veins caused by a process known as shock darkening. However, until recently, planetary scientists have not been able to identify a nearby asteroid source of these particular meteorites.
petapixel.com
Photographers Capture a SpaceX Rocket Landing for the First Time
SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket yesterday and for the first time invited photographers to capture its side boosters landing back on Earth. Trevor Mahlmann was one of the lucky photographers to set up a remote camera to capture the rockets landing after they helped a payload to orbit. “When...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Endorheic Lakes on Earth
An endorheic lake is also called a terminal lake or a sink lake. It is a lake that has no outlet. These lakes are usually saltwater lakes because the minerals left in the lake by evaporation have nowhere else to go. The salt level builds up over many years. There...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Ticks Come From?
Even though ticks are commonly encountered by humans, most people have no idea what they are. Do you know, for instance, that ticks aren’t actually insects? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who didn’t realize they weren’t insects. It is a pesky little parasite that many of us do not know much about. In spite of this, it is extremely helpful to gain a deeper understanding of them. There is a lot of importance in knowing where they come from and how to recognize them. All of this information can help you avoid tick encounters in tick-infested areas by limiting your exposure to ticks.
SpaceNews.com
Lunar landing restored for Artemis 4 mission
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA has restored plans to include a lunar landing on its Artemis 4 mission to the moon later this decade, months after saying that the mission would instead be devoted to assembly of the lunar Gateway. In a presentation Oct. 28 at the American Astronautical Society’s...
technologynetworks.com
Channeling Seawater's Energetic Potential
Seawater, which comprises more than 95 percent of the Earth’s water, could become a key resource in the sustainable production of clean hydrogen fuel with use of water-splitting catalysts developed by a KAUST-led team. Water splitting could offer an appealing way to carbon neutrality, especially when coupled with renewable...
a-z-animals.com
When Did Mammoths Go Extinct?
Mammoths were Ice Age animals that adapted to the frigid northern temperatures during a time when the earth was much colder than it is now. There were around ten different species of mammoths with some being as small as five feet and others as large as fifteen feet tall. Mammoths are one of the most well-studied extinct animals because they left behind so many remains. Sizeable mammoth discoveries are unearthed regularly in today’s permafrost and elsewhere. Scientists study tissue, hair, bones, and other body parts that are preserved in the ice. But when did mammoths go extinct, and why? We’ll answer these questions and more.
Tree Hugger
Climate Change Plays Role in Annual Polar Bear Migration
Hundreds of polar bears are gathering on the shores of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Canada, waiting for the sea ice to freeze so they can return to hunting for seals. The bears typically fast for about six months or more. Female polar bears stop eating before they make their dens...
ScienceBlog.com
AC alternative: Clear window coating cools buildings without using energy
As climate change intensifies summer heat, demand is growing for technologies to cool buildings. Now, researchers report in ACS Energy Letters that they have used advanced computing technology and artificial intelligence to design a transparent window coating that could lower the temperature inside buildings, without expending a single watt of energy.
