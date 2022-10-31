Even though ticks are commonly encountered by humans, most people have no idea what they are. Do you know, for instance, that ticks aren’t actually insects? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who didn’t realize they weren’t insects. It is a pesky little parasite that many of us do not know much about. In spite of this, it is extremely helpful to gain a deeper understanding of them. There is a lot of importance in knowing where they come from and how to recognize them. All of this information can help you avoid tick encounters in tick-infested areas by limiting your exposure to ticks.

