Fury as Donald Trump Jr mocks violent attack on Paul Pelosi that has left him hospitalized with a skull fracture by posting picture on social media of a hammer and briefs Halloween costume

Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Trump Peddles Pelosi Attack Conspiracy — And Has Been Saying Worse in Private
“If there’s even a little truth to what’s being said, it’s crazy.” Former President Donald Trump promoted baseless claims about the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in an interview with conservative radio host Chris Stigall. Trump told Stigall on Tuesday that “weird things going on in that household,” and repeated the unfounded idea that a window in the Pelosi home was “broken from the inside to the out. It wasn’t a break-in, it was a break-out.” Trump also falsely suggested that Pelosi may have known the intruder, replying “Yeah, yeah, it’s a lot of bad stuff” when...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings
Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
Donald Trump puts Halloween sweets on head of child dressed as minion in resurfaced clip
An old clip has been doing the rounds again as the internet gets a good laugh out of watching Donald Trump put sweets on top of a child's head. The child, dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me for Halloween, approached the then-president and the first lady with a bag to collect their treats.
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed his allegations to The Washington Post, including some about the Trump family. Wilkerson told the Post Trump's adult sons wanted stakes, describing it as "asking for a handout." Former President Donald Trump's two adult...
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Jr. With Scathing Halloween Costume
Jimmy Kimmel on Monday ripped Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, for making light of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with a meme. “What is wrong with these people?” asked Kimmel. The late night comedian unveiled...
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack
Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying the Secret Service gets charged only $50 for Trump hotels
Clip resurfaces of Eric Trump saying Secret Service gets charged $50 for Trump hotels. An old news clip of Eric Trump has resurfaced in which he said the Secret Service is “saving a fortune” as it has been revealed Donald Trump repeatedly charged “exorbitant rates” to the agents.
