Fury as Donald Trump Jr mocks violent attack on Paul Pelosi that has left him hospitalized with a skull fracture by posting picture on social media of a hammer and briefs Halloween costume

 3 days ago
Donald Trump Jr posted an image of a hammer and white briefs to his Instagram on Sunday night with the caption: 'Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready', apparently mocking the hospitalized husband of the House Speaker. The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , 82, was rushed to hospital after hammer-wielding David DePape, 42, broke into his family home and fractured his skull.
The briefs are understood to be a nod to the conspiracy theory that Paul met his attacker at a gay bar, a myth promoted by Elon Musk who responded to a Tweet with an article supporting the theory, which was later deleted. Police have said on record that Paul Pelosi and his attacker did not know each other prior to the assault.
The post received a strong backlash when Trump Jr retweeted the original, which he appears to have screenshotted from another account and reposted to Instagram without credit. Multiple Twitter accounts said they were reporting the post, which one commenter called 'vile'. 'You think this is funny? He's 82 and nearly died,' said one.
'You are freaking disguising!' said another.
But others users joined in the mockery, posting their own versions of the 'Halloween costume' and sometimes adding zip ties, which the attacker was carrying. On October 28, DePape broke into the Pelosi household shouting: 'Where's Nancy?' Nancy Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time, with the attacker turning on her elderly husband instead, though he is expected to make a full recovery. The perpetrator appears to have thought Nancy Pelosi responsible for committing fraud in the 2020 election, emerging himself in online disinformation before the attack.
Democrats and Republicans both broadly condemned the violence, though Republican senators pushed back on the Democrat line that GOP rhetoric had enabled the attack. '[Nancy Pelosi] has been villainized for years, and — big surprise — it’s gone viral, and it went violent,' Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar said Sunday on NBC. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel had previously posted a video of a himself firing a gun in the air on Twitter along with the hashtag #FirePelosi. Florida Senator Rick Scott called the violence 'horrible' and suggested a lack of public trust in elections could have led to the attack. Pictured: Police tape is seen in front of the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi. 
Speaking with Fox News on Sunday, Trump Jr said the attack should motivate Democrats to take violent crime more seriously. 'Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,' Trump Jr wrote to his 2.6 million followers on Truth Social that afternoon, before Tweeting the same message. Date from the police department of San Francisco, where the attack happened, showed the number of assaults in the city up 11.1% compared to 2021.
The post came not long after Elon Musk deleted a tweet suggesting Paul Pelosi's attacker was a gay prostitute he met during a boozy night out. 'There's a tiny possibility there may be more to this story than meets the eye,' the 51-year-old billionaire responded, sharing a link to a story published by an obscure outlet called the Santa Monica Observer. The article suggested without providing evidence that the House Speaker's husband left a San Francisco gay bar with DePape prior to his assault. According to the LA Times , the same outlet previously reported that Hillary Clinton died before the 2016 election, and that a body double had been sent to debate Donald Trump. It also claimed that sunlight could treat Covid, and that Kanye West had been appointed to the Trump administration.
Paul Pelosi (pictured with Nancy) was previously sentenced to five days in jail in August after he crashed his Porsche while drunk this year, but there was no suggestion that he's gay or an alcoholic. Joe Biden said Saturday that the House Speaker told him her husband was 'doing okay, he went to the hospital, was operated on and he seems to be coming along well, he's in good spirits, and the whole family's there.' Kamala Harris, campaigning in Philadelphia on Friday ahead of the midterms , said the attack in the early hours on the Pelosi's San Francisco home was 'tragic' and 'extreme violence'. Barack Obama, also on the campaign trail, in Georgia, condemned the attack.
