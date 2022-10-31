ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Star Purdue WR Charlie Jones 'knew all along' he was way more than just Iowa's return specialist

Charlie Jones didn’t know many people in West Lafayette when he decided to transfer from Iowa to Purdue this offseason. But he did know the right person. The relationship between Jones and Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell dates back to youth football when they grew up miles from each other in Illinois. So, after Jones picked Purdue – with plenty of recruiting from O’Connell along the way – he knew exactly who to ask for help finding a place to stay.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Iowa Football: 'He's an outstanding passer' Hawkeyes preparing for Purdue's Aidan O'Connell

Few teams have had consistent success against Iowa over the past five years, but the Boilermakers find a way to cause chaos. Purdue has won four out of the last five matchups and have made it a priority to push the ball down the field. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell is undoubtedly one of the best passers in the Big Ten Conference. O’Connell has passed for 657 yards and five touchdowns in two games against Iowa.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Maryland Football: Mike Locksley announces Taulia Tagovailoa decision after "scary" situation

Maryland football returns from its bye week rested and reset ahead of a road trip to face the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who missed the Terps’ last game against Northwestern, is expected to make his return this week, head coach Mike Locksley said. Saturday will mark three weeks since Tagovailoa re-sprained his right MCL against Indiana.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy