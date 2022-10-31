Charlie Jones didn’t know many people in West Lafayette when he decided to transfer from Iowa to Purdue this offseason. But he did know the right person. The relationship between Jones and Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell dates back to youth football when they grew up miles from each other in Illinois. So, after Jones picked Purdue – with plenty of recruiting from O’Connell along the way – he knew exactly who to ask for help finding a place to stay.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO