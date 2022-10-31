Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
'I'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'
Huberdeau critical of his own play but promises tough start is merely a blip. To a man, the Flames know they have to be better. Back-to-back losses - at home, and in such rickety fashion - are "unacceptable," according to those in the dressing room. So, on the heels of...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Reverse Retros make their debut against Carolina
The reimagined storm jerseys see their first on-ice action Thursday when the Bolts host the Canes. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Hurricanes on Thursday. When: Thursday, November 3 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken lead the league in number of players who have scored at least one goal this season. Defenseman Carson Soucy made it 18 with a laser shot off an Andre Burakovsky pass in Tuesday's first period in Calgary to stake an early lead while alternate captain Yanni Gourde made it 19 when he tied the game later third period with a shorthanded goal. As the stellar and ultra-smart John Forslund said on air, the NHL active roster has just 23 players and two are goaltenders.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HAVE TO DIG IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kraken. "I think we need to be better. Personally, I need to be better, I think. Oldest guy, leader out there, I think if I can be a little bit better, everyone else will follow suit and we'll get to where we need to be."
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils
The Oilers look to pick up their sixth straight win on Thursday when they take on the Devils at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim for a sixth straight victory when they take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place on Thursday night. You can watch...
NHL
Film Study: Daccord Big Saves
Called up from AHL Coachella Valley, Joey Daccord was the consummate teammate waiting his turn. Tuesday was it and he delivered. Here's a video look at his biggest saves. Before his starring role in Seattle's dramatic and energetic comeback in Calgary Tuesday, Kraken goalie Joey Daccord had started 12 NHL since getting drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 Draft. He won a game with Ottawa, the team that selected him after three stellar seasons with NCAA Arizona State. Last season, he appeared in five Kraken games, one each in October, November, December, January, and late April.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
FLAMESTV PODCAST - TOUGH THIRD PERIOD
Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 5-4 loss to the Kraken. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 5-4 loss to the Kraken, with post-game comments from Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Head Coach Darryl Sutter. 'I'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'. Huberdeau critical of his...
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers
The San Jose Sharks face the Florida Panthers at SAP Center on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Erik Karlsson scored his first...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Okposo walked into the KeyBank Center dressing room sporting the mix-and-match look the Sabres have gone with in preparation for their Reverse Retro debuts: blue practice jersey, white pants, white gloves, and blue socks. Needless to say,...
