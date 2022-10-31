Six items that are always cheaper at Costco – you can save up to 40% compared to Target and Walmart

A COSTCO membership can lead to big savings, especially if you buy items that are almost always cheaper than at rival chains.

The memberships cost from $60 to $120 annually, yet savings on specific items can make the annual purchase at Costco worthwhile.

Costco sells its whole rotisserie chicken for just $5 Credit: Walmart

Here are some of the best savings opportunities at Costco vs Target and Walmart.

1. Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Costco: $4.99

Walmart: $6.97

Savings: 28 percent

Costco is famous for continuing to stock a whole rotisserie chicken for just $4.99.

The outlet has even started its own extensive poultry production operation to keep costs down and keep the entire bird just under $5.

Walmart's chicken is cheaper than at many grocery stores, yet it is still nearly 30 percent more than at Costco.

And while Costco's chicken must weigh around 46 ounces, Walmart's chicken is just 36 ounces, meaning the actual savings per ounce of chicken is much more.

2. Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods, Medium Roast, 72 Count

You can get Dunkin coffee at Costco for much cheaper than Walmart Credit: Costco

Costco: $41.99

Walmart: $69.94

Savings: 40 percent

Costco's store brand Kirkland is noted for its cost edge over name-brand competitors, but it also sells name-brand products for less.

A good example is a 72-pack of Dunkin Donut Keurig coffee pods.

You will save nearly $28 by buying these at Costco instead of Walmart.

While we could not find a 72-pack at Target, a much smaller 44-pack will cost you

3. Generic brand Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil is a staple in most households Credit: Costco

Costco Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil: $16.99 for two litres

Target Good and Gather Extra Virgin Olive Oil: $13.29 for 50.8 ounces

Savings: Four percent per two litres

Extra Virgin Olive Oil is an example of Costco's Kirkland brand offering better savings than a comparable store brand.

While the largest of Good and Gather Extra Virgin Olive oil is less than name-brand versions at Target, it still trails Kirkland by a couple of cents.

And since you are getting more olive oil per purchase, you can save time and money on making extra trips to the store.

4. M&M's Chocolate Candy, Peanut, 62 oz Jar

M&M's are popular among many chocolate eaters Credit: Costco

Costco: $15.99

Walmart: $24

Savings: 33 percent

If you are looking to stock up on Peanut M&Ms even after Halloween, Costco offers big savings.

The very same 62-ounce pantry jar goes for nearly $7.99 at Walmart.

In other words, you can save more than 33% by shopping at Costco.

5. Duracell AA batteries, 40 pack

Costco is selling a 40-pack of batteries for 36% cheaper than Walmart Credit: Costco

Costco: $20.99

Walmart: $32.99

Savings: 36 percent

The same pack of Duracell AA batteries cost much less at Costco than at Walmart.

The 40-pack costs a full $12 less at Costco.

That means you will save 35 percent each time you need to stock up on batteries.

6. Kraft 7.2 oz Macaroni and Cheese 18 pack

You can also save on box mac & cheese by shopping at Costco instead of Walmart Credit: Costco

Costco: 89 cents per box

Walmart: $1.07 per box

Savings: 17 percent per box

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is substantially less at Costco than at Walmart.

The 18-pack set costs you $19.30 at Walmart while the same exact pack only costs $15.99 at Costco.

That will save you 18 cents per meal over the course of the pack, or 17% percent.

Read here about some of the steepest savings at Target for Black Friday.

Plus, we round up the opening hours of the major retailers for the big sale bonanza.