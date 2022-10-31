ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell

A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge

Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have...
GEORGIA STATE

