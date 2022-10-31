Read full article on original website
Sen. Bob Menendez Faces Another Federal Investigation
Menendez, a powerful Senate Democrat, escaped conviction on 2015 corruption charges.
Scandal-fatigued New Jersey Democrats sticking with Menendez — for now
Some New Jersey Democrats are expressing deep frustration the 68-year-old, three-term senator could once again be under an ethical cloud.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Majority of Voters Say Hunter Biden Probe 'Warranted' if GOP Wins House
"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," one high-ranking Republican said.
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
House Republicans Unveil Road Map For Making Biden’s Life Hell
A report released Friday by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee points to how conservative lawmakers might make Joe Biden’s life as miserable as possible if the GOP retakes control of Congress next week. The 1,000-page document accuses the FBI and DOJ of political bias against conservatives under Biden’s administration. Whistleblowers cited in the report characterize the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)—reportedly the leading member behind the report and the lawmaker likely t0 be appointed chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Republicans take the gavel after Tuesday’s midterms—has already indicated he would use the committee to frustrate Biden’s presidency.Read it at Axios
Biden demands late-game $18 million booster for Democratic candidates: Report
President Joe Biden reportedly instructed the Democratic National Committee to pony up $18 million to boost his party's House and Senate campaigns just two weeks before the midterm elections as Republicans hope to win control of one or both chambers of Congress.
Democrats insist Joe Biden’s low midterms profile is smart strategy
The unpopular president has made far fewer campaign appearances in the off-year election than his predecessors
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
Biden’s midterm ‘closing argument’: Look at the alternative
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party. “If we get people...
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge
Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have...
