Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett weigh in on the Boston Celtics, NBA's week one action

It has been a fairly unexpected start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Teams expected to do well started oddly, and the popular trend of doubting the Boston Celtics looked on shaky ground.

With the Celtics in third place behind an undefeated Milwaukee Bucks and surprisingly dangerous Cleveland Cavaliers and the 3-4 Philadelphia 76ers, 2-5 Miami Heat, and 1-5 Brooklyn Nets underperforming expectations considerably, there’s already plenty to talk about on how the season has been going after a little more than a week of play.

And who better to do so than two beloved former Celtics, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, on the Showtime Basketball “Ticket and the Truth” segment of the KG Certified” podcast?

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the duo of Boston greats had to say about the state of the league, the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics’ place in it.

