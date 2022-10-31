Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/2): Uncomfortable truth surfaces
The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Pendulum Swings
These Cincinnati Bengals sure know how to keep us on our heels, don’t they?. After seeming to get things on the right track by winning four of their previous five games, Zac Taylor and Co. hit a buzzsaw in Cleveland. The Browns took it to the Bengals on Halloween, causing massive fright on a night that breeds it.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 9
For the second time in a year, the Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a midseason blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Around this time in 2021, we saw the Bengals get demolished at home by their in-state rivals en route to a 41-16 defeat. At least this time was a road...
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Ickey Woods weighs in on Cincinnati’s 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals took one on the chin in Cleveland on Halloween night. Playing on the holiday hasn’t been kind to them, nor have away primetime games. Regardless, the Bengals are around where they were last year, record-wise, but the injuries are piling up. Who better to weigh in on the state of the Bengals than one of their great former players and fan ambassadors, Ickey Woods?!
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Cat Scratch Reader’s Walker Clement
The Cincinnati Bengals have a good opportunity to get to 5-4 before the bye and equal their standing at the same point as last year. Standing in their way of that achievement is the struggling, yet pesky Carolina Panthers who come to Paycor Stadium this Sunday. We had a chat...
Cincy Jungle
Frustrated
Our season is coming undone by injuries and poor offenaive line play again. 1. Reader injury is killing our run D. Browns destroyed us. 2. Awuzie injury along with Apple muscle pull is a big problem with Bills and Chiefs looming. Not good. 3. Offensive line is not right. Both...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Sam Hubbard holds off inevitable collapse
When the Bengals play the teams that know them best, they look completely different, and not in a good way. 2022’s iteration of the AFC North has been a thorn in the Bengals’ side. No, that’s putting it lightly. Their divisional opponents have been a cloud of wasps waiting outside their home whenever they leave.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football will be showcasing one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season, the Philadelphia Eagles. This unbeaten squad is going to be taking on the Houston Texans, who have won a single game so far this season. A spade is a spade in this situation. On...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill gets a shot at cornerback
Welp. This is where they are. The benefit of having a healthy and talented veteran roster is there’s no need to rely on rookies before they’re ready. That luxury has expired in an instant. Three rookies for the Cincinnati Bengals started in Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fall hard in new power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. It wasn’t just a loss but an absolute beatdown as the Bengals took an 11-0 deficit into the half and a 25-0 deficit into the final period. It was all ugly, and to add to the pain,...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers Injury Report: Eli Apple goes full; La’el Collins still out
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Working on a short week, the team had a walkthrough Wednesday, and on Thursday, they went just with helmets and shorts. For the Bengals, cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) was still out of...
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ setback vs. Browns
Halloween brings a lot of good times to many, as children get buckets of candy and people of all ages have fun playing dress-up for a night. However, the smiles weren’t aplenty for the Cincinnati Bengals who embarrassed themselves on primetime television. There wasn’t much to like in the...
Cincy Jungle
Trial by fire: Bengals rookie defenders pushed into action
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals spent their first two selections on defensive backs, drafting Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, respectively. Hill was dubbed the replacement for Jessie Bates, who at the time, hadn’t signed his franchise tender. Taylor-Britt was seen as a player who would possibly challenge Eli Apple for a starting job, but not a day one contributor.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
It is hard to play worse than the Cincinnati Bengals offense played on Monday Night Football. Now on a short week they get to go back to Paycor Stadium — their fourth home game — to host the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Joe Burrow will need to get the...
