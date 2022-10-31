ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Jason Statham shuts down a Kent bridge as a car (and hapless dummy) go hurtling into the Swale River during dramatic chase sequence in first appearance on the set of The Beekeeper

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jason Statham was pictured for the first time shooting his new film, The Beekeeper, on Saturday.

The actor, 55, was dressed by the wardrobe department in a brown jacket and matching trousers, as well as aviator sunglasses and a navy baseball cap, as he filmed a dramatic chase sequence in Kent.

Crew members had shut the Kingsferry Bridge between Sheppey and Sittingbourne for 48 hours so they could film shots, including one where a car is seen hurtling towards the Swale River, sending a dummy flying into the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DatmS_0itQM9Eg00
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Jason Statham wore a brown jacket and trouser co-ord as he shut down a bridge in Kent to shoot dramatic a chase sequence for his new film The Beekeeper on Saturday

Starring Jason and The Hunger James' Josh Hutcherson, the picture depicts a man's quest for vengeance after it is is revealed that he was a former agent of the powerful and covert organisation called Beekeepers.

On set, the Snatch star is handed a cup of coffee by a member of the set before he gets into character and scrolls through his phone before shooting a surprised and puzzled expression through his sunglasses.

An unidentified actor wearing an orange suit is seen with a belt around his torso, his outfit coordinating with that of the dummy that is driven off the bridge by the car.

A Massachusetts police car was seen on the set, indicating the film will be set in the U.S. state, while a stretcher carrying a body bag signalling a death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXOpv_0itQM9Eg00
Dramatic: Crew members had shut the Kingsferry Bridge between Sheppey and Sittingbourne for 48 hours so they could film shots, including one where a car is seen hurtling towards the Swale River, sending a dummy flying into the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLGS3_0itQM9Eg00
Outfit: The actor, 55, was dressed by the wardrobe department in a brown jacket and matching trousers, as well as aviator sunglasses and a navy baseball cap, as he filmed a dramatic chase sequence in Kent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SEWd_0itQM9Eg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01azOx_0itQM9Eg00
Busy: On set, the Snatch star is handed a cup of coffee by a member of the set before he gets into character and scrolls through his phone before shooting a surprised and puzzled expression through his sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O41cN_0itQM9Eg00
Who's that? An unidentified actor wearing an orange suit is seen with a belt around his torso, his outfit coordinating with that of the dummy that is driven off the bridge by the car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yux4r_0itQM9Eg00

Jason's fiancé Rosie recently spoke of her longing to return to her home county of Devon after living in celebrity enclave Malibu, California for years.

She and Jason - who share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella, five months, together - sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to the Chelsea district of London.

Rosie was born in the Devon city Plymouth before moving to market town Tavistock, also located South West English county, and she admits that part of the world is still her favourite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5sXs_0itQM9Eg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4lbC_0itQM9Eg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yl0JL_0itQM9Eg00
Team: Jason was surrounded by members of the crew and multiple cameras as he got to work
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndpzb_0itQM9Eg00
What's going on? Crew members ventured into the river on small boats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrOs3_0itQM9Eg00
Tense: Actors were seen lifting a car out of the water with a crane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qw5Bf_0itQM9Eg00
Wow! The shoot certainly looks for a great movie

In an interview with Great British LIFE, she said: 'I'm a country girl at heart...

'I spend a lot of my time living in LA which is lovely. I spend a lot of time in other major cities too. There might be the glamour and fun to enjoy in a city but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my home county where the people are so nice and ready to volunteer smile for no particular reason.

'The country air smells so fresh and I still love to see the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and, of course, the horses. Whenever I am here and I really don't like to be away for very long, I just find it all so relaxing and lovely. It is home to me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qf09X_0itQM9Eg00
Exciting: The thrilling scenes were shot on the Kingsferry Bridge between Sheppey and Sittingbourne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIMz2_0itQM9Eg00
Dramatic: Thankfully, the figure wearing the orange suit is just a dummy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxRgO_0itQM9Eg00
Scenes: Orange plastic fences were used to cordon off the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUicM_0itQM9Eg00
Pictured: A shot of the Kingsferry Bridge from a distance during the film shoot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07noFr_0itQM9Eg00
Movie: A Massachusetts police car was seen on the set, indicating the film will be set in the U.S. state

Despite being engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason are in no hurry to rush their wedding preparations.

Welcoming their son, Jack, a year after her beau got down on one knee, Rosie told ET in 2018 that the wedding wasn't a 'huge priority.'

She said: 'We're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us; we're so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby's grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCmYn_0itQM9Eg00
Oh dear: A stretcher with a body bag on top was also pictured, indicating a death

