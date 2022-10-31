Read full article on original website
Roku May Post Widest Loss in Three Years as Ad Spending Dries Up
Analysts estimate a loss per share for Roku of $1.24, swinging from earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents in Q3 FY 2021. The number of active accounts at Roku is expected to rise to its highest level, but at a slowing pace relative to prior quarters. Revenue is expected...
MGM Q3 Profits Could Surge on Las Vegas Occupancy Rates
Analysts estimate adjusted MGM Resorts will post EPS of 22 cents vs. 3 cents in Q3 FY 2021. MGM's Las Vegas room occupancy rate is expected to rise to the second-highest rate since the start of the pandemic. Revenue is expected to rise, but at a substantially slower pace than...
Robinhood Headed for Latest Loss in Q3 2022 Earnings
Robinhood is expected to post an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share Nov. 2 after market close. Revenue and trading volumes have declined since peaking in the first half of 2021. The SEC has reportedly opted not to ban payment for order flow, but it may impose other rules...
Uber Revenue Beats Estimates As Ride Hailing Demand Rebounds
Uber’s gross bookings grew 26% to $29.1 billion, missing analyst predictions. The company’s gross bookings metric provides a snapshot of the scale of all of Uber’s ride-sharing, food delivery, and other services. Revenue beat predictions due to the acquisition of transportation and logistics company Transplace by Uber...
Block (Square) Profit Seen Sliding for Fourth Straight Quarter
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.28 for Q3 FY 2022 vs. $0.37 in Q3 FY 2021. Gross payment volume (GPV) is expected to rise to an all-time high but at a slower pace than recent quarters. GPV measures the total business transacted through the company's payment systems. Block Inc. (SQ),...
MGM Posts Surprise Loss as Macau Gaming Laws Change
MGM Resorts International posted an unexpected loss due to new Macau gaming laws, among other factors. MGM shares dropped about 6% following the earnings news in after-market trade. MGM's revenue and Las Vegas room occupancy rate came in above analysts' expectations. Las Vegas is MGM's biggest market, and the room...
Moderna Profit and Revenue Down on Lower COVID Vaccine Sales
Moderna reported declining global demand for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has advance purchase agreements for delivery in 2022 of up to roughly $19 billion in sales. Moderna is developing its respiratory vaccine pipeline, including vaccines against influenza, RSV, and combination vaccines. The company is developing with Merck a personalized...
Robinhood Beats Q3 Estimates, Stock Gains
Robinhood posted a Q3 FY 2022 net loss of $0.20 per share, beating estimates. The number of active users sagged, but customers continued to add deposits. The broker said it returned to profitability in terms of adjusted EBITDA a quarter earlier than planned. Robinhood said it expected 2022 operating costs...
Moderna Sales Could Drop on Weakening COVID-19 Vaccine Demand
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $2.88 vs. $7.77 in Q3 FY 2021. Revenue is expected to decline for the first time in in more than two years. Moderna recently said it would jointly develop and sell a cancer vaccine with Merck. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), maker of the second-most-popular COVID-19 vaccine...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 4, 2022: Rates jump
After a week of bobbing up and down, 30-year loan rates shot up Thursday, taking the flagship average back to within a tenth of a point of the 20-year high it hit less than two weeks ago. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year average shook off its wavering of...
Tech Firms Like Lyft, Stripe and Chime Laying Off Staff
Major Tech Companies Are Making Staff Layoffs
U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Rise by 261,000 in October, Topping Expectations
The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding estimates and led by health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing, even as the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. The strong jobs report could signal to the Federal Reserve that the economy can withstand further interest rate hikes.
SABEW Announces Winners of Best in Business Book Awards of 2022
The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) announced the winners and finalists for its third annual Best in Business Book Awards, which recognizes outstanding business journalism in published books. The books considered were published between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022. Winners and Finalists: Business Reporting. Flying...
