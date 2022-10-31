Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Got a Problem City Council Says Keep it to Yourself
The people of Dallas vote to elect city council members that will represent their interests in government, and these elected officials are supposedly accountable to the people who elected them. When they fail to do the job they were positioned to do, voters have the right and responsibility to voice their concerns, hold them accountable, and when necessary, remove them from office at the ballot box.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Building Permit Delays Linger Despite Promises
On Wednesday, Dallas City Council Members heard more bad news about chronic building permit delays. Fixes have been promised by October, but officials said Wednesday that software and staffing issues will linger, perhaps years longer. Meanwhile, Dallas leaders fear a continued loss of business to the suburbs. “We are here...
Dallas Observer
Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House
Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years
Evictions in Dallas are at the highest levels in years. But rent relief funds in the county have run dry, meaning more people could lose their homes. NBC 5 got a firsthand look at what that looks like during a ride-along with a Dallas County constable as they enforce and monitor evictions.
Click2Houston.com
Collin College professor reinstated at school in free speech lawsuit settlement
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas professor who said she was fired from Collin College in North Texas after she publicly criticized the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has won her job back for two more years according to a legal settlement with the school.
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
DeSoto votes to hold banks accountable for equitable lending to minority borrowers
DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto City Council voted unanimously to adopt a "responsible banking ordinance" at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The ordinance amends the city's "General Provisions" chapter of its Code of Ordinance, to include specific requirements for banks that wish to do business with the City of DeSoto.
While housing inventory has increased, so have prices and interest rates
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After living in their current Frisco home for 12 years, Susan and Eric Cancemi are looking to move. "I would like to find a property that has some space, some acreage maybe and maybe a water feature or a lake on it," Eric said. In the last year of looking, there's been a lot of changes. Fed interest rate hikes: What to do if you're buying a home"I think people last year were really taking advantage of the market and buyers didn't have a choice if a house is turnkey ready and now with interest rates going up, buyers...
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots
Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Click2Houston.com
Texas Secretary of State John Scott says our elections are secure, but he sometimes muddles that message
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure.
whatnowdfw.com
Keyway Announces Acquisition of Lakeside Multifamily Property in Dallas
Keyway, the technology platform that simplifies commercial real estate transactions, announced the closing of its first multifamily acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 157-unit Lakeside on Spring Valley apartment community in Richardson. The complex has 15 buildings with one- and two-bedroom residences, with an average unit size of about...
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
Dallas County, Dallas ISD try to spread word about free internet for eligible families
Dallas County and the Dallas Independent School District are working together to try to spread information about free and reduced price internet available to families. They say 210,000 households in Dallas County are eligible for the service
texasmetronews.com
Six Dallas Hispanic voters explain how they vote: ‘We’re diverse and complex’
Gerson Hernández thinks people must preach their faith not only in churches but also when it comes to politics. Yohana Mantrana has no political affiliation and she votes for whomever she considers the best candidate on Election Day. Susana Pérez offers her vote to candidates with policies that protect...
Trucking companies turn to electric vehicles for sustainability and savings
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The surge in popularity for electric vehicles is partly fueled by the roller coaster price of gas. Now trucking companies are following suit as a long-term option. CBS 11 News spoke with HOLT Truck Centers in Irving which invested in several EV Trucks from the company Nikola."The turning radius is very short, the maneuverability is excellent," said Cary Gniffke, E.V. Manager for HOLT Truck Centers. The company is the first in Texas to use Nikola battery-powered trucks which they purchased in February. The trucks have traveled over 10,000 miles so far. Gniffke says it's about sustainability, "Gives us the ability...
texasmetronews.com
Moving Into the Future: What is Good for Dallas County
We are at a crossroads. As you know, I am Faith Johnson and I am running for Dallas County District Attorney against the current District Attorney John Creuzot. I am sure you recently heard of the gut-wrenching news of an open shooter at Methodist Hospital in the maternity ward of all places. A place that is to represent the joy of new life entering our county, a place for new mothers to heal and restore after 9 months of housing a human in her own body, and a place for families to gather to celebrate new life. And then there are the nurses, doctors, and hospital staff who give their lives to serving others, often into the wee hours of the night and often at the expense of their own families and lives to help, save, & serve others.
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD gets $7.6M for electric school buses
DALLAS - Dallas ISD is getting 25 electric school buses as part of a national clean bus program. Dallas is among 13 school districts in the state of Texas to receive the first round of funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The district received $7.6 million to purchase the buses.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams
5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
