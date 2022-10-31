Read full article on original website
Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars.
wgbh.org
Mass. Ballot Questions 3 and 4: A nonpartisan researcher breaks down the potential impacts
There is no shortage of information out there about the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions. But how can you tell which claims are true and which don't hold up?. The Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University — a nonpartisan research group — took up the task of evaluating statements from both sides on each of the four initiatives. Executive Director Evan Horowitz joined Adam Reilly on GBH News’ Talking Politics to share what he found on Questions 3 and 4.
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
wgbh.org
Republican Geoff Diehl’s supporters expect victory — despite the polls
It’s hard to look at the contours of the Massachusetts governor’s race and conjure up a scenario in which Democrat Maura Healey loses. The polls have pointed toward a Healey landslide for months. With Election Day fast approaching and early voting already underway, one recent survey shows Healey leading Republican Geoff Diehl by a margin of nearly two to one.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained
What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
umlconnector.com
This year’s Massachusetts gubernatorial race heats up
(Photo Courtesy of NBC Boston) “Massachusetts governor candidates Geoff Diehl (Republican) and Attorney General Maura Healy (Democrat) prepare for a debate.”. On November 8th, 2022, Massachusetts residents will be given the opportunity to elect a new governor. The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is between the Democratic candidate, Maura Healey, and the Republican candidate, Geoff Diehl. Healey was elected Attorney General in 2014 and in 2018. In 2010, Diehl was elected as State Representative of the 7th Plymouth District and later in 2016 elected as full Delegate to the Republican National Convention.
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
wgbh.org
Poftak to resign as head of MBTA in January
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will step down from the transit agency's top post in January, ending a four-year tenure dotted with a handful of major accomplishments as well as harrowing failures. Poftak announced Tuesday that his last day on the job will be Jan. 3, 2023, two days before...
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
MBTA GM Steve Poftak announces he’s stepping down in January
“As I look back on my four years as General Manager, I take great pride in what we have accomplished together.”. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Tuesday that he will step down from his role leading the embattled public transit agency. His last day will be Jan. 3, two...
wgbh.org
Your town might have a secret vault. Its purpose? Storing election ballots
Across the state, ballots are waiting behind closed doors, and sometimes underground, for Election Day on Tuesday. A vault malfunction in Barnstable delayed September’s primary voting, forcing the town to print new ballots and keep the polls open late. A locksmith finally got through to the unmarked ballots that evening after nine hours of work.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
wgbh.org
Latino representation 'has just never been there' in Mass., says Chicopee Councilor Delmarina López
Elvis Jocol Lara’s work for El Mundo Boston allowed him to see huge amounts of young, talented Latinos across Massachusetts. But the more he saw, the more he noticed that those individuals were severely underrepresented in traditional media spaces. “General market media was not really highlighting these folks. ......
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters
The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot
Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
thescopeboston.org
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities
This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
