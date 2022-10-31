Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
EX-ETIQUETTE: Dealing with hatred from your spouse's ex
Q: My husband's ex hates me. This is predictable, I suppose, but it's getting in the way of my husband spending time with his children. I really haven't done anything other than marry the guy — 11 years ago. And it's been hell ever since. For some reason, his ex wants the kids to think their dad is still in love with her and I was the one to break up their marriage. I met him six months after they broke up. The youngest, age 26, has seen through it and doesn't pay much attention, but the oldest has taken on her mother's point of view, and we haven't spoken to her in over a year. I'm so angry. What's good ex-etiquette?
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Teen who had 13 foster families says couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant
A teen who bounced around 13 foster families growing up says a couple 'changed her life' when she fell pregnant at the age of 15. Blossom Farey, now 21, found out she was expecting a baby in December 2016 and was ultimately terrified about the future. She decided to carry...
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness
Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.
Little girl refuses to eat lunch every day at school unless her mother broils her a fresh steak in the morning
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a difficult child, and my mother was a devoted mom. Raising a child is difficult, especially when you are raising a picky eater. I fell firmly into that category; was a picky eater.
Husband leaves wife who cared for him during cancer, obesity, and law school
A person can fall in love with someone else while they’re already married. However, they must ensure that they set a boundary and do not act on their feelings. But what if a person leaves their spouse for their crush?
lovewhatmatters.com
‘She was fighting to stay alive, but couldn’t fight anymore.’: Mom details NICU life with twins, tragic loss of 15-day-old daughter
This is the second part to Mollie’s story. Read part one here: ‘Nothing about this was what I expected.’: Mom shares twin pregnancy journey ending in emergency C-section. Disclaimer: This story contains details of child loss which may be upsetting for some. Meeting My Girls. “When I...
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Mom Cheered for Refusing To Babysit Son's Girlfriend's Baby: 'Said No'
"I don't want any major responsibilities right now and honestly, the baby isn't really my grandchild," said the woman in the Reddit post.
BET
Black Pregnant Woman Speaks Out After Interaction With A White Nurse
Last month, a video of a white nurse practitioner in Philadelphia accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud went viral. The pregnant woman is now speaking out. In the disturbing Oct. 6 video, the woman, who goes only by the name “Jillian,” is experiencing pregnancy complications at seven months. Jillian was at the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pa. to collect a doctor’s note to begin maternity leave from her job as a home health aide. The nurse practitioner can be heard saying to her in the lobby of the clinic, “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant? That you were not going to work? Because I had three kids. I worked up until the second they were born.”
WYTV.com
Positive Parenting: Never a reason to co-sleep, doctor says
(WYTV) – A big fear among parents of newborn babies is sleep. Some parents even think having a baby sleep in bed with them is a good idea. However, a local doctor strongly discourages co-sleeping. Some co-sleeping situations can even cause death in a child. It’s something Dr. John Cox has had to talk to parents about. He said the best way for a child to sleep is on their back.
Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool
Father-of-the-Year right there!
Parental Favoritism and Grandparenting
Mom plays favorites with her daughters, so Grandmom plays favorites with the disfavored granddaughter. Do two rights make a wrong? See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says about parental favoritism in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. Our daughter has two daughters who are one year apart. She...
'Leave Him': Man Slammed for Telling Fiancée to Pay for His Medical Bills
"Thank God you're seeing him for who he really is BEFORE you bind yourself to him legally," one user said.
Person doesn't want to pay for AC repairs to help out their dying father
A Home With Trees And A Yard Around ItScott Webb/Unsplash. When you have a family member like a parent that needs help, you may think that they deserve to get anything they need. Perhaps you view it another way and wouldn't help a parent with something, especially if you had a rocky past with them.
Woman Slammed for Bringing Disabled Boyfriend to Brother's Wedding
"Not only did you disrespect your brother's wishes, you made your boyfriend the center of more attention than was warranted," one commenter said.
Comments / 0