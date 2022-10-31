Q: My husband's ex hates me. This is predictable, I suppose, but it's getting in the way of my husband spending time with his children. I really haven't done anything other than marry the guy — 11 years ago. And it's been hell ever since. For some reason, his ex wants the kids to think their dad is still in love with her and I was the one to break up their marriage. I met him six months after they broke up. The youngest, age 26, has seen through it and doesn't pay much attention, but the oldest has taken on her mother's point of view, and we haven't spoken to her in over a year. I'm so angry. What's good ex-etiquette?

13 HOURS AGO