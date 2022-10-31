STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.

