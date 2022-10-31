ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

2 adults critically injured in shooting outside East Oakland strip mall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday where two people were injured. The shooting happened at 10300 block of International Boulevard at 103rd Avenue just after 5 p.m. Police said arriving officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

41-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured Early Thursday

A man was injured by gunfire early Thursday morning in Stockton, according to police. Police said a 41-year-old man was walking in the 2900 block of East Fremont Street in the Park District when he was shot. The shooting was reported at 2:49 a.m. and the man was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman stabbed in southeast San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police responded to a stabbing incident that took place on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive near the Village Green Apartments. The call came in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect identified in ‘random’ deadly attack at 7-11: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 77-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter. Initial reports from SFPD had misstated the man’s age. However, a statement the department provided on Wednesday clarified the victim’s age as 77 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder

On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
RICHMOND, CA

