Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Indicted On Federal Charges

Photo: Getty Images

The man accused of brutally assaulting Paul Pelosi , husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , at their San Francisco home has been indicted on two federal charges . David DePape , 42, was charged with assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and attempted kidnapping.

Authorities said that DePape broke into the Pelosis' home early Friday (October 28) morning, screaming, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

He proceeded to attack Paul with a hammer, leaving him with severe injuries . Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

Paul was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull. He remains in the intensive care unit but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said that DePape ran a conspiracy theory website that covered a wind range of topics, including vaccines, voter fraud, aliens, and communism. They also found a list of other potential targets , though they did not say if he intended to kill them.

If convicted of the federal charges, DePape faces decades behind bars. He is also expected to be charged by California officials on multiple charges, including attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, and threatening a public official or family member.