usustatesman.com
Is Utah State a bicycle-friendly campus?
With around 200 students choosing cycling as their preferred method of transport, bikers’ safety is a concern on Utah State University’s campus. USU has been ranked a gold-level bicycle-friendly university by The League of American Bicyclists, an award given to institutions that promote safe and accessible biking. However,...
usustatesman.com
Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere
Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
usustatesman.com
Open space bond: Proposition 1
David Zook, Cache County executive elected last January, discovered a concern amongst Cache County citizens regarding open spaces. To solve this problem, he worked with other leaders in the county to create a proposal for an open space bond, which is included on the upcoming election ballot as Proposition 1.
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
usustatesman.com
Guest Column: You’re not alone: A guide to resources as we end Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the 2021 Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Misconduct, approximately 1 in 15 students and 1 in 15 employees have experienced relationship violence since coming to Utah State University. “We often don’t want to believe that relationship violence happens here, that our...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
KTAR.com
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
davishighnews.com
Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?
Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
usustatesman.com
Local ski resorts, winter sport equipment rentals
Outdoor Programs Rental Shop: located at the back of the ARC. Telemark Ski Package (Skis, boots, poles, skins) Student Price: $19.50 for day use, $39 for weekend use. Alpine Ski Package (Skis, boots, poles) Student Price: $13 for day use, $39 for weekend use. Snowboard Package (Board and boots) Student...
usustatesman.com
Hartwell resigns as athletics director per reports
LOGAN — John Hartwell, Utah State University’s Athletics Director, has announced his resignation after seven-and-a-half years, per multiple sources. Hartwell confirmed he was leaving in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student...
KSLTV
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
Herald-Journal
Appalled at action of county executive
I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
ksl.com
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
KUTV
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Woman in wheelchair hit by cement truck identified as Logan resident, 65
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan. Tina Marie Jackman, 65, of Logan, was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50...
KUTV
Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in West Bountiful neighborhood
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — In response to a SWAT situation where a male suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence, police have ordered a shelter in place for a Davis County neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the incident started near 800 West and 400 North in West...
The Justice Files: Regret and apology over 2015 murder
On October 2015, neighbors watched in horror as two men assaulted each other at a home in Bountiful.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
