Jackson, WY

usustatesman.com

Is Utah State a bicycle-friendly campus?

With around 200 students choosing cycling as their preferred method of transport, bikers’ safety is a concern on Utah State University’s campus. USU has been ranked a gold-level bicycle-friendly university by The League of American Bicyclists, an award given to institutions that promote safe and accessible biking. However,...
usustatesman.com

Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere

Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Open space bond: Proposition 1

David Zook, Cache County executive elected last January, discovered a concern amongst Cache County citizens regarding open spaces. To solve this problem, he worked with other leaders in the county to create a proposal for an open space bond, which is included on the upcoming election ballot as Proposition 1.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
PROVIDENCE, UT
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
davishighnews.com

Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?

Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
OGDEN, UT
usustatesman.com

Local ski resorts, winter sport equipment rentals

Outdoor Programs Rental Shop: located at the back of the ARC. Telemark Ski Package (Skis, boots, poles, skins) Student Price: $19.50 for day use, $39 for weekend use. Alpine Ski Package (Skis, boots, poles) Student Price: $13 for day use, $39 for weekend use. Snowboard Package (Board and boots) Student...
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Hartwell resigns as athletics director per reports

LOGAN — John Hartwell, Utah State University’s Athletics Director, has announced his resignation after seven-and-a-half years, per multiple sources. Hartwell confirmed he was leaving in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Appalled at action of county executive

I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

