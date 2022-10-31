Read full article on original website
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
Rhys Hoskins’ wife goes viral for cool gesture to Phillies fans
Rhys Hoskins’ wife went viral on Tuesday night for her cool gesture for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Hoskins’ wife Jayme was spotted buying a bunch of beers during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins bought 50 beers in total and distributed them to some...
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency
The rumors continue to fly for Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Doesn't Know if Halos Will be Sold by Opening Day
He thinks the completion of the sale could be a long process.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin earned "Super Two" status, making him eligible for salary arbitration despite not yet having three years of service time.
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Where Angels Reportedly Stand In Shohei Ohtani Trade Discussions
Major League Baseball has not seen a player like Shohei Ohtani in nearly a century, and the Angels have an interesting decision to make regarding the 28-year-old’s future in Los Angeles. Ohtani signed an extension with the team in October to remain under contract for at least one season....
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Wins Sixth Career Gold Glove, Second With LA
He had a dominant season in right field for the Dodgers.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner Reportedly Open to Return to Mets
There are bigger things to talk about for Justin Turner rather than a potential contract extension with the Dodgers, like Turner winning the Roberto Clemente Award, but of course it’s something worth noting heading into 2023. There has been no indication of Turner knowing what the Dodgers want to do, but Turner returning to the Mets may not be out of the question.
Realmuto wins second Gold Glove Award
PHILADELPHIA -- Though J.T. Realmuto is focused on claiming another trophy by the end of the week, the Phillies catcher received his second career Gold Glove Award prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Realmuto, who won his other Gold Glove in 2019, threw out a...
Rodgers claims first career Gold Glove Award
DENVER -- The space on his trophy shelf that Brendan Rodgers has reserved -- since his high school days -- for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award will now be filled. Rodgers joined three-time winner DJ LeMahieu (2014, 2017-18) as the only Rockies second basemen in club history to win the award, which was announced Tuesday. Gold Gloves are determined via voting by the league’s managers and coaches, plus a SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) Defensive Index.
Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
Twins' Martin climbing AFL leaderboards from leadoff spot
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Austin Martin didn’t wait long to produce Glendale’s first knock Wednesday night, driving a leadoff double the other way to right-center on the third pitch he saw in the top of the first. Normally, that wouldn’t mean too much. But on Wednesday -- the night of the second no-hitter in World Series history -- maybe it meant a little extra.
