Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner Reportedly Open to Return to Mets

There are bigger things to talk about for Justin Turner rather than a potential contract extension with the Dodgers, like Turner winning the Roberto Clemente Award, but of course it’s something worth noting heading into 2023. There has been no indication of Turner knowing what the Dodgers want to do, but Turner returning to the Mets may not be out of the question.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Realmuto wins second Gold Glove Award

PHILADELPHIA -- Though J.T. Realmuto is focused on claiming another trophy by the end of the week, the Phillies catcher received his second career Gold Glove Award prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Realmuto, who won his other Gold Glove in 2019, threw out a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Rodgers claims first career Gold Glove Award

DENVER -- The space on his trophy shelf that Brendan Rodgers has reserved -- since his high school days -- for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award will now be filled. Rodgers joined three-time winner DJ LeMahieu (2014, 2017-18) as the only Rockies second basemen in club history to win the award, which was announced Tuesday. Gold Gloves are determined via voting by the league’s managers and coaches, plus a SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) Defensive Index.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'

PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Twins' Martin climbing AFL leaderboards from leadoff spot

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Austin Martin didn’t wait long to produce Glendale’s first knock Wednesday night, driving a leadoff double the other way to right-center on the third pitch he saw in the top of the first. Normally, that wouldn’t mean too much. But on Wednesday -- the night of the second no-hitter in World Series history -- maybe it meant a little extra.
GLENDALE, AZ

