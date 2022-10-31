Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Steals Several Buckets of Candy While Trick-or-Treating With Son, Then Blames Him When Caught
Every now and then, a trick-or-treater will come across a home where the owners decided to just do everyone a solid and leave their candy bowls out, fully stashed. Those homes are the best. Not only do they save trick-or-treaters some time on the clock, but they allow kids to pick out which candies they want.
Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral
What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?
Neighbor Leaves Internet in Stitches With Very Scary Yard Decor: 'Taxes'
"You need to warn people before showing such horror," joked one Instagram user about the video that has been watched by over 18 million people.
What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.
Bartender Horrified to Find Customer 'Knuckle Deep' in Cherry Jar: Video
The bartender told Newsweek that she was shocked but "not really surprised" at the behavior.
What's the truth behind Mystery Flesh Pit National Park?
“Discover verdant forests, majestic scenery, and cosmic terror.” That’s the tagline on this eye-catching poster for Mystery Flesh Pit National Park. Never heard of the place? Don’t feel bad. After all, this strange and intriguing park never actually existed. Let’s start this strange tale from the beginning....
Comments / 0