Ingram Atkinson

Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral

What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?
Tracey Folly

What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
Tracey Folly

Deranged woman feeds her children pebbles for breakfast

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family lived across the street from a woman who suffered from mental illness. My mother and my grandmother helped the woman to the best of their abilities, but unfortunately, there wasn't much they could do for her besides answer the door when she came knocking in the middle of the night or babysit her children whenever she went away in an ambulance.

