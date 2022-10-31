Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Jewelry Show, Taste of the Market, and Bridal and Wedding Expo
Kasich Hall B, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. This three-day jewelry show features a variety of exhibitors. With events that brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together for the weekend-long event. America's favorite direct-to-consumer jewelry show is back and gives jewelry lovers an easy avenue to purchase and explore.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WSYX ABC6
Walmart offering 'this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To help customers save money while celebrating the holiday season, Walmart said it will offer "this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price." "Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items," Walmart said on its website. "We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price at Walmart."
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
columbusunderground.com
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
These dogs are worth the price
👋 Tyler here. Junkyard dogs are supposed to be ferocious and uninviting, but before I went on leave, I received a friendly welcome at Junkyard Dogs restaurant in the Linworth Crossing shopping plaza.What I ate: Two custom-built hot dogs ($7) topped with grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and scallions, plus an order of seasoned fries ($5).My take: Solid dogs with fresh ingredients on top? Always a winning combination. A more-cooked bun would kick these up to elite status.But, but, but: Goodness gracious, these fries. They can fix a bad mood, tune up your car and solve America's inflation crisis. Get 'em with the garlic aioli. Trust me. The bottom line: Junkyard Dogs feels a bit like Five Guys — a tad pricey, but you do get a ton of food for your buck. If you go: 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Worthington, 11am-9pm. Closed Sundays. The Linworth restaurant features all sorts of knick-knacks befitting its name.
chainstoreage.com
BJ’s newest location is in …
BJ’s Wholesale Club has had a busy couple of months. The membership warehouse club will open a new location on Nov. 4, in New Albany, Ohio. It will be BJ’s seventh store in the state of Ohio, for a total of 233 U.S. clubs. BJ’s has been busy...
Items in short supply this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
drugstorenews.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
Short North business owners, employees calling for change after multiple cars crash into businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car went barreling into Galla Park Steak in the Short North on Wednesday night. About 24 hours before that, another vehicle crashed into the S'wich Social ice cream shop. Now people are speaking out about dangerous intersections in the area and asking city leaders to...
