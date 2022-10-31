ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus

Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today

DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
HILLIARD, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Jewelry Show, Taste of the Market, and Bridal and Wedding Expo

Kasich Hall B, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. This three-day jewelry show features a variety of exhibitors. With events that brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together for the weekend-long event. America's favorite direct-to-consumer jewelry show is back and gives jewelry lovers an easy avenue to purchase and explore.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Walmart offering 'this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To help customers save money while celebrating the holiday season, Walmart said it will offer "this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price." "Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items," Walmart said on its website. "We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price at Walmart."
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio

The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

These dogs are worth the price

👋 Tyler here. Junkyard dogs are supposed to be ferocious and uninviting, but before I went on leave, I received a friendly welcome at Junkyard Dogs restaurant in the Linworth Crossing shopping plaza.What I ate: Two custom-built hot dogs ($7) topped with grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and scallions, plus an order of seasoned fries ($5).My take: Solid dogs with fresh ingredients on top? Always a winning combination. A more-cooked bun would kick these up to elite status.But, but, but: Goodness gracious, these fries. They can fix a bad mood, tune up your car and solve America's inflation crisis. Get 'em with the garlic aioli. Trust me. The bottom line: Junkyard Dogs feels a bit like Five Guys — a tad pricey, but you do get a ton of food for your buck. If you go: 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Worthington, 11am-9pm. Closed Sundays. The Linworth restaurant features all sorts of knick-knacks befitting its name.
WORTHINGTON, OH
chainstoreage.com

BJ’s newest location is in …

BJ’s Wholesale Club has had a busy couple of months. The membership warehouse club will open a new location on Nov. 4, in New Albany, Ohio. It will be BJ’s seventh store in the state of Ohio, for a total of 233 U.S. clubs. BJ’s has been busy...
NEW ALBANY, OH
10TV

Items in short supply this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
drugstorenews.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio

The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
NEW ALBANY, OH

