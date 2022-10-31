Read full article on original website
Remedy releases investor update on five projects it has in production
Something to look forward to: Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed some progress updates last week for several projects the studio has in progress. Currently, five titles are at various stages of development, including Alan Wake 2, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, Vanguard, Codename Condor, and Codename Heron. The investor...
Terrifying Unreal 5 found footage game looks so real you'll have nightmares
Boo! Every Halloween, I find myself browsing for a scary game to play. I don't know why because every time I stumble upon one, I cannot get far in it before wimping out. Alien Isolation, Outlast, and Resident Evil 7 VR are just a few, but my Halloween tradition dates back to Silent Hill and its damn evil babies.
Cherry is relaunching its cult classic "Nixie" keyboard switch
Recap: Cherry has unveiled a new version of a keyboard switch that was produced for a limited time in the 80s and has since developed a cult following. In the 1980s, a German company named Nixdorf Computer AG commissioned a special version of the classic MX Black keyboard switch for use in some of its products. Nixdorf insisted that its semi-custom switch have an actuating force of 63.4 centinewtons instead of the standard 60 centinewtons and an integrated diode for n-key rollover.
HBO original drama The Last of Us set for January 15 premiere
Highly anticipated: HBO's upcoming live-action series based on The Last of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023. The nine-episode first season of the original drama will air at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and be available to stream in 4K via HBO Max. Unlike Netflix, HBO still prefers appointment viewing so expect to get one new episode each week as the season progresses.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's opening weekend was the best in franchise history
The big picture: A new Call of Duty game is always one of the top-selling releases each year, but the latest entry broke a decade-old franchise record. The numbers represent a positive turnaround for the series after last year's game suffered a disappointing commercial performance. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare...
AMD teases FSR 3, arrives in 2023 to allegedly double 4K frame rates
Something to look forward to: FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is AMD's solution for upscaling games to improve performance on a wide range of graphics cards. Team Red didn't say much about the future of the feature at its RDNA 3 presentation this week, but it confirmed that the next stage of FSR's evolution is on the way.
Samsung is releasing an "8K" successor to the Odyssey Neo G9 next year
Something to look forward to: AMD held its RDNA 3-reveal livestream yesterday, unveiling new graphics cards, technologies, and more. Among the announcements was news that Samsung is building a successor to the monstrous Odyssey Neo G9, its 49-inch, 5,120 x 1,440 display. This one, however, is said to be the first 8K ultrawide gaming monitor.
A retailer sold God of War Ragnarök early and now there are spoilers all over the internet
Facepalm: If you're a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 owner planning to buy God of War Ragnarök on November 9, you might want to stay off the internet as much as possible until that date, lest you come across major spoilers. A retailer accidentally sold some copies more than a week earlier than it was supposed to, prompting Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog to call the situation "completely f**king stupid."
Sony announces PSVR 2 price, release date, and 11 new games
What just happened? Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR 2, or PSVR 2, will launch on February 22, 2023, with pre-orders opening on November 15—you can register for an invitation to preorder right now. It also revealed the headset's price, and it's a lot: $549.99, more expensive than the PlayStation 5 console.
10 Games to Work Out Your GPU to the Max
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Just bought a new graphics card and want to see what its real capabilities are? Or do you have one that you think hasn't been fully tested yet? Well, there are plenty of amazing games with incredible graphics that will push your GPU to its absolute limit.
