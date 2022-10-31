ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Indicted On Federal Charges

By Bill Galluccio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The man accused of brutally assaulting Paul Pelosi , husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , at their San Francisco home has been indicted on two federal charges . David DePape , 42, was charged with assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and attempted kidnapping.

Authorities said that DePape broke into the Pelosis' home early Friday (October 28) morning, screaming, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

He proceeded to attack Paul with a hammer, leaving him with severe injuries . Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

Paul was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull. He remains in the intensive care unit but is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said that DePape ran a conspiracy theory website that covered a wind range of topics, including vaccines, voter fraud, aliens, and communism. They also found a list of other potential targets , though they did not say if he intended to kill them.

If convicted of the federal charges, DePape faces decades behind bars. He is also expected to be charged by California officials on multiple charges, including attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, and threatening a public official or family member.

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
NBC News

New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
The Associated Press

On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
