Fourth-Annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness in South Windsor’s Nevers Park on Nov. 5

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
An Amazing Inside Look at a Connecticut Abandoned School and Gym
When I was a kid, we would visit my Grandmother in a super small town in Southeast Kansas and my sisters took me along when they would go exploring the area. On one of those excursions, we actually came across an old school that was no longer in use and we let ourselves in. This video I found on YouTube reminds me of that trip to Grandma's during one of those 1970s Summers.
Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses into MA
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A search for a West Hartford shooting suspect has crossed over to Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. West Hartford police responded to reports of shots being fired near the University of St. Joseph’s campus on Friday morning before a serious rollover crash. Just after 2 a.m., West Hartford officers responded to […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops
A Hartford city employee was fired after posting a video of undercover police to social media. An arbitration board upheld his termination. The post Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
We cannot understand the plight of the homeless without understanding their experiences
On Nov. 5, in South Windsor's Nevers Park, I will co-host, alongside the anti-homelessness charity Hartford Bags of Love, the fourth-annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness.
We Need 24-Hour Grocery Stores in Connecticut
Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.
ctexaminer.com
Devlin Touts Legislative Experience, Tax Cuts, Eliminating the Guaranteed Return for Utilities in Bid for Lieutenant Governor
Laura Devlin is running for Lieutenant Governor on the Republican ticket with gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski. She has served as the State Representative for the 134th District – which includes Fairfield and Trumbull – for eight years. Devlin said she was chosen at Stefanowski’s running mate in part...
CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
ctexaminer.com
Upcoming Legislative Session is our Chance to Address Educational Disparities
Connecticut schools have ranked in the top three schools in the nation, but we are also home to some very poor performing districts as well – including Hartford, New Haven and Bridgeport. This disparity causes a major opportunity gap for students throughout Connecticut, and it can no longer be ignored by our state or by Gov. Ned Lamont.
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live
(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
Eyewitness News
Help is on the way to help people pay for energy bills this winter
(WFSB) - It’s going to be a struggle for some people to heat their home this winter. You can expect to pay up to 28-percent more than last winter for heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is some help on the way. The White House announced...
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
Comments / 3