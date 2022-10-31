Read full article on original website
Related
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," an email sent Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off said. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Comments / 0