Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40
Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
PC Magazine
Grab 2 Copies of Microsoft Office 2021 for Less Than $75
If you've been holding off getting a copy of Office for your own household, now's the time to act: Get two lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Home & Business for less than $75. This offer is for the latest version of Microsoft Office, which PCMag called "the best set of...
techunwrapped.com
Make these small changes and you will improve your Internet security
There are certain measures that we can take into account to avoid security problems. Sometimes just by making a few small changes we can achieve greater protection. It is common to make mistakes without realizing it, such as having an online account with weak protection. Renew your passwords. One of...
TechRadar
This fake GIMP Google ad just ends up serving malware
Google’s advertising network has been found serving a malicious ad that might end up seeing users have their identity data (opens in new tab) and other sensitive intel stolen. Hackers have reportedly managed to trick Google Ad Manager into serving a fake ad for popular photo editor GIMP, meaning...
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
TechRadar
13 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, and today's offers don't disappoint. While the retailer typically holds back its best offers for its official Black Friday 2022 sale, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now on TVs, Fire tablets, air fryers, Fire TV sticks, vacuums, iPads, and so much more. We've scoured the site to bring you the 13 best Black Friday deals from Amazon that are almost too good to be true.
TechRadar
Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack
Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
TechRadar
Barely anyone is using Windows 11 still
Users are still to fall in love with Windows 11, despite the office software having been available for over a year now. According to data gathered by Statcounter, Windows 11 still has meager adoption rates, accounting for only 15.44% of all Windows systems. In contrast, over 70% of users are...
TechRadar
Most of us are still reusing passwords, despite all the warnings
Despite the vast majority of people - 89% - knowing the risks of reusing the same password, 62% of consumers are still choosing to use repeat passwords, according to new research from LastPass. In addition, the report found that only 12% of respondents use different passwords for different accounts. The...
TechRadar
Cybercrime gangs are recruiting like never before
A number of leading cybercriminal groups have been observed recruiting new members at an alarming rate, new reports have warned. Avast’s recent Q3/2022 Threat report found some threat actors have started hiring out of success, others for being pinned down by cybersecurity researchers. The LockBit group, for example, known...
TechRadar
These devious cybercriminals impersonate law firms to steal your data
Cybersecurity researchers have spotted crooks impersonating major law firm powerhouses to try and trick people into making payments for bogus work. Experts from Abnormal Security uncovered a brand new Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack, conducted by a threat actor dubbed Crimson Kingsnake. In the attack, the threat actors would send...
TechRadar
Microsoft customer feedback tool hijacked to send phishing emails
Cybercriminals are trying to trick Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice users into giving away their login credentials with a devious new phishing campaign, experts have warned,. A report from Avanan has revealed threat actors would send out a notification email through Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, which states that the customer...
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
daystech.org
The iPhone trick offering ‘extreme protection’ against ‘the most sophisticated’ cyberattacks
A new iOS update will allow iPhone users to activate a setting to guard themselves towards “the most sophisticated digital threats”, Apple has announced. At the press of a button, device capabilities shrink to a fraction of their range to keep at bay hackers. The new cyber safety...
TechRadar
AMD promises powerful RDNA 3 GPUs with a secret weapon
AMD’s imminent next-gen RDNA 3 graphics cards are set to boast new features to drive forward with high-end gaming – in terms of beefy resolutions and frame rates – the company’s chief executive promised in an earnings call. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) highlighted, in...
techunwrapped.com
This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you
In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
TechRadar
Many businesses just aren't getting their AI rollouts right
A new report has claimed businesses are still struggling with achieving AI outcomes at scale despite recognizing its importance for future success. The latest edition of Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise report (opens in new tab) quizzed 2,620 business leaders, with 94% saying that AI will be critical to success over the next five years, which has seen adoption and subsequent deployment increase.
Comments / 0