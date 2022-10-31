Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County libraries lean into non-book offerings
Of course, reading materials of all kinds are, and always will be, the essential backbone of libraries. But, there’s more to today’s libraries than books. In need of a karaoke machine for a birthday party? Or, maybe a strobe light or a cornhole game? Look no further than your local library.
buckscountyherald.com
Michener Museum pairs art with writings of former Bucks inmates
The James A. Michener Art Museum presents “Walé Oyéjidé: Flight of the Dreamer,” on view Nov. 5 – April 23. Pairing original writings published by previous Bucks County prison inmates with selections from well-known Nigerian/American artist Walé Oyéjidé’s existing body of work, “Flight of the Dreamer” offers a compelling social-justice-centered vision in response to the Michener’s history as a former prison.
buckscountyherald.com
Artists invited to head to wineries for inspiration
The 2022 Bucks County Wine & Art Trail opened to the public in October, and the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County and Visit Bucks County are inviting regional artists to visit participating wineries for inspiration and a chance to be featured in the 2023 Trail. Artists working in...
buckscountyherald.com
Local author recognized by Washington Crossing Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution
The Washington Crossing Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (S.A.R.) held its “Ten Crucial Days” dinner meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Continental Tavern in Yardley. Revolutionary War author and historical interpreter David Price was the guest speaker. He is author of a trilogy about the “Ten...
buckscountyherald.com
Celebration to honor founding members, one year anniversary of FIIThub in New Hope
FIIThub (Fitness Inspired Independent Training) was opened by owner Scott Kunkel, a certified personal trainer and coach, in November 2021 after overcoming many obstacles fitness professionals faced due to the pandemic. Kunkel, who previously worked at a local gym, went out on his own in 2020 at the onset of...
buckscountyherald.com
Silent retreats offer calm amid the chaos
Sally Miller, local yoga and meditation teacher, hosts a weekend of “deep relaxation and bliss.”. She will lead a two-day silent retreat at Burning Lotus Yoga Studio in Furlong, from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13, and then again on Dec. 10 and 11, at We Be Yoga in Warrington.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks author connects with the natural world during a canoe-building trip
Bucks County children’s book author, storyteller and self-publishing consultant Robin Moore went on a three-week, off-the-grid canoe-building trip in the Canadian bush near Whitefish, northern Ontario, in August. The purpose of the trip was to build an Ojibway Longnose canoe using traditional techniques, which Moore could then take out...
buckscountyherald.com
Williams Township hosts Veterans Day observance
Williams Township residents will hold a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, to pay tribute to the nation’s veterans. The program will be held at the Williams Township Municipal Campus, 655 Cider Press Road, in Williams Township. Retired Marine Sgt. E5 Nathan S. Nace, resident of...
buckscountyherald.com
Norman’s Hallmark: “Squish-A-Wish” raises nearly $8,000 for CHOP
In conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Newtown-based Norman’s Hallmark customers and sales associates helped make the card and specialty gift retailer’s inaugural “Squish-a-Wish” fundraiser a great success. Norman’s Hallmark donated a portion of proceeds from every “Squishmallows” stuffed toy purchased in its stores and online...
buckscountyherald.com
United State Marine Corps birthday celebration slated
All Marines and friends and relatives of Marines are invited to an annual ceremony to celebrate the 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Cedar Beach Park, 24th and Hamilton streets in Allentown. The public and U.S. Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy...
buckscountyherald.com
Todd R. Hurley joins Tom Smeland Real Estate Sales and Investment Team
The Tom Smeland Team announced that longtime Bucks County community banker Todd R. Hurley has joined the real estate sales and investment team as a real estate agent. Hurley brings a deep business and financial background to the agency. For more than 15 years, he served as chief retail officer and chief operating officer of First Savings Bank of Perkasie. After First Savings merged with another Bucks County bank in 2015 to form Penn Community Bank, Hurley served as chief relationship officer.
buckscountyherald.com
Frederick R. Nobbs Jr.
Frederick R. Nobbs Jr., a 46-year resident of Doylestown Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Doylestown at the age of 85. Born on Aug. 29, 1937 in Hartford, Conn., to Frederick R. Nobbs and Marjorie H. (née Latham) Nobbs, Fred grew up in New England.
buckscountyherald.com
Greenshire Institute rededicates Peace Pole
Greenshire Institute held “A Festival of Peace” Oct. 9, at 3620 Sterner Mill Road, Quakertown, to enliven Greenshire’s focus: to promote peace within self, family, community, and all humankind. Participants gathered around the Stone Circle to celebrate unity, harmony and the essence of peace. The circle represents...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association show opens in new venue
The Bucks County Antiques Dealers Association presents the 75th annual Antiques Show on Nov. 12 and 13, at a new venue: St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church rental hall at 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Show times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission...
buckscountyherald.com
Holiday Sock Drive to support three Bucks facilities
Newtown Podiatrist Dr. Lawrence Kalker is again partnering with Valley Youth House in Warminster, the Bucks County Emergency Homeless Shelter in Levittown and the Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless in Doylestown for their 10th annual Holiday Sock Drive to benefit the three facilities. The drive takes place through...
buckscountyherald.com
Sellersville resident performing in EMU Theater’s “The Crucible”
Hannah Landis of Sellersville is part of the cast and crew for Eastern Mennonite University Theater’s production of “The Crucible,” running through Nov. 5. Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “The Crucible” deftly illustrates the parallel of the Salem witch trials in 1693 Massachusetts and the 1950s McCarthy hearings to root out communism during what is referred to as “The Red Scare.” Miller was accused of supporting communism and expected to name others.
buckscountyherald.com
Rose Ann Schieber
Rose Ann Schieber, aged 66, residing in New Hope, Pa., passed away on Oct. 25, 2022. Rose, born to H. Frank and Rose Marie Kulp on Jan. 18, 1956, was born at Somerset Hospital in Somerville, N.J., and grew up in New Hope, Pa., where she was an avid horseback rider. In high school, Rose was an award winning, Division I athlete in field hockey and lacrosse. She majored in physical education at West Chester College. Rose went on to study accounting and eventually became vice president at Schieber Sales, Inc.
buckscountyherald.com
Delaware Valley University inaugurates 14th president
Benjamin E. Rusiloski was officially inaugurated as Delaware Valley University’s (DelVal) 14th president Oct. 21, in a ceremony held in DelVal’s Life Sciences Building Auditorium. More than 350 people that included students, staff, faculty, trustees, former presidents of DelVal, Dr. Rusiloski’s family, his former colleagues, mentors and more....
buckscountyherald.com
Army veteran’s 1,300-mile walk includes stop in Yardley
Army veteran Kevin Wilson and his Black Labrador Retriever service dog Calvin are on the hike of all hikes, and that trek brought them to Yardley Borough on Sunday, Oct. 23. As part of their 1,300-mile walk of the September 11 National Memorial Trail that started Aug. 24, the two close companions were greeted by borough council member David Appelbaum, some local veterans and other residents at the Yardley Inn. While there, the group enjoyed brunch, courtesy of the inn.
buckscountyherald.com
United Way of Bucks County represented Pennsylvania at the White House
United Way of Bucks County represented the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the White House on Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania initiative.”. The nonprofit was selected to share how community collaborations and federal funding helped its Bucks United Flood Recovery (BUFR)...
Comments / 0