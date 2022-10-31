Rose Ann Schieber, aged 66, residing in New Hope, Pa., passed away on Oct. 25, 2022. Rose, born to H. Frank and Rose Marie Kulp on Jan. 18, 1956, was born at Somerset Hospital in Somerville, N.J., and grew up in New Hope, Pa., where she was an avid horseback rider. In high school, Rose was an award winning, Division I athlete in field hockey and lacrosse. She majored in physical education at West Chester College. Rose went on to study accounting and eventually became vice president at Schieber Sales, Inc.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO