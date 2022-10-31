Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-5; Virginia Tech 2-6 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for another ACC road weekend at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will battle the Hokies Friday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network before a Sunday 1 p.m., contest in Winston-Salem. Sunday's match will be available on ACCNX. LAST...
goduke.com
Duke Set for Garret Penn State Open
DURHAM – The Duke fencing team is set to travel to Penn State for the Garret Penn State Open Nov. 5-6 in the White Building. Action commences at 8:30 a.m., on both days. Saturday is dedicated to the women's events, with the men's events to follow on Sunday. Head...
goduke.com
Scheyer Era Begins Monday When No. 7 Duke Hosts Jacksonville
The 118th season of Duke men's basketball begins Monday night when the Blue Devils welcome Jacksonville to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Duke Opens Fall Slate at Princeton 3-Mile Chase Sunday
DURHAM - The Duke rowing team opens the 2022 fall slate at the Princeton 3-Mile Chase in Princeton, N.J on Sunday, Nov. 6. This will be the Blue Devils eighth appearance at the Princeton Chase since 2011. Duke's last appearance at the regatta was in 2018 and resulted in three top-five finishes.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Host South Carolina on Friday
DURHAM – The Duke swimming and diving program returns home to the Taishoff Aquatics Center on Friday evening, hosting South Carolina. The meet is set to begin with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils' women enter the meet at 2-0 on the year, most recently defeating UNCW 187-107 on Oct. 29. The Duke men picked up their first victory of the season, improving to 1-1, defeating the Seahawks, 181-110 last Saturday.
goduke.com
Fast Break with Jon Scheyer Begins Next Wednesday Night
DURHAM – Duke Athletics has announced a series of exclusive evenings with head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club that begin Wednesday, Nov. 9. The in-person series, Fast Break with Jon Scheyer, is hosted by the Voice of...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Fayetteville State, 82-45, in Exhibition
DURHAM – No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
Rocky Mount, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northside High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOX8 tries to recreate Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ move at Martinsville
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s the NASCAR move seen around the world with more than 80 million views across all social media platforms. The Ross Chastain “Hail Melon” move, riding against the wall on the last lap at Martinsville, propelled him in the Championship Four race at Phoenix as he passed five drivers on […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
Brunswicktimes Gazette
EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley says it ‘will not rest’ until pipeline is completed; more …
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Mountain Valley says it “will not rest” until its pipeline is completed. — The Roanoke Times. Dominion, ratepayer advocates propose settlement over potential wind project costs. — Virginia Mercury. States are...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
chathamstartribune.com
Caesars to put in temporary casino
Before its actual casino is constructed, Caesars plans to put in a temporary gaming space, but the details have not yet been announced. The plans were mentioned in a conference call today with investors. Anthony Carano, Caesar's president and COO, told investors, "We expect to open temporary casinos in both...
Comments / 0