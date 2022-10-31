Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
New! Now there’s a Meijer Gardens Light Show for the Holidays!
“Seasonal Light Experience” is the Meijer Gardens Light Show. 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. New for 2022, the Meijer Gardens Christmas light show is just begging to be added to your calendar. Free with general admission, this sensory experience promises to be one of the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
Escape to Paris at this sister-owned Grand Rapids bakery opening soon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a treat with a little bit of je ne sais quoi added in, two Grand Rapids sisters will soon have your sweet tooth covered. Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones, who have a French mother and American father, are set to open a French bakery in Grand Rapids next month.
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River
The building would be a 140-unit apartment complex and house 6,100 square feet of commercial space.
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Has It Become Too Dangerous To Walk Your Dog In Grand Rapids?
Call me dramatic if you want, but while walking my dogs Benny and Paddy the other day in my neighborhood (Midtown / Eastown) I had several close calls with things that were left on the ground and could have ended badly if they had gotten a hold of them. Has...
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
New Grand Rapids restaurant offers twists on fast food staples
A new restaurant in Grand Rapids is looking to give customers an upscale take on fast food.
GR Catholic Diocese: That newspaper is not from us
The Catholic Church is warning parishioners: Don’t believe everything you read.
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
UPMATTERS
Upper Peninsula lugers named to national natural track team
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Athletes from the Upper Peninsula will race against other top competitors from around the world in the sport of natural track luge. USA Luge announced on Tuesday the team which will compete in Muskegon, Michigan during the 2022-2023 season. Senior Division. Zane Farnsworth, Marquette. Jacob...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief
There is something that's giving people with treatment-resistant depression some relief: Ketamine infusions.
