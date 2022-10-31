ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Upper Peninsula lugers named to national natural track team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Athletes from the Upper Peninsula will race against other top competitors from around the world in the sport of natural track luge. USA Luge announced on Tuesday the team which will compete in Muskegon, Michigan during the 2022-2023 season. Senior Division. Zane Farnsworth, Marquette. Jacob...
MARQUETTE, MI

