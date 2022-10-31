ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stljewishlight.org

The reasons the right-religious bloc won the Israeli election

(JNS) Even before the final votes are counted in the latest Israeli election or the coalition negotiations begin, some American Jews and politicians are predicting disaster for the U.S.-Israel relationship. The doomsayers point to the victorious Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich...
Lapid concedes to Netanyahu, prepares to hand over reins of government

(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called his rival, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to concede this week’s election as most of the votes were counted by the end of Thursday. “The State of Israel is above any political consideration. I wish Netanyahu luck for the sake...
It’s about to get a lot harder for American Jews to explain Israel

A superstorm is about to hit American Jewish institutions, and we are not prepared. As the results of the latest Israeli election become clear, dire predictions of an ultra-nationalist, Kahanist, far-right ascendance are proving correct. Three far-right parties running as a bloc commanded over 10% of the vote, rendering them...
The Nov. 8 races that Jewish Americans are watching closely

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Consider two races in Pennsylvania. For governor, a Jewish Democrat whose ads show off his Shabbat observance is squaring off against a far-right Republican who platforms Christian nationalists and has ties to an outspoken antisemite. For Congress in the 7th District — which has a relatively...
The Associated Press

Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope’s main Mass

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf packed Bahrain’s sports stadium on Saturday for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. Pilgrims wearing identical white caps...

