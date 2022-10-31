Read full article on original website
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
The new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is speaking out about abortion laws in her home state of Texas. Texas banned abortion except to save the mother's life after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Gabriel told Insider she was extremely disappointed and thinks abortion should be a woman's choice.
She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.
A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
These states saw the biggest increase in abortions after Roe’s overturn
Story at a glance The new data reflect totals from nearly 80 percent of all abortion providers in the United States. North Carolina saw the biggest increase in abortions performed following the Dobbs decision. It was followed by Kansas and Colorado. New research from the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit that supports abortion rights,…
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
‘Am I a Felon?’ The Fall of Roe v. Wade Has Permanently Changed the Doctor-Patient Relationship
More than a dozen doctors, health care lawyers, and hospital ethics committee members in nine states share their challenges in approaching abortion care.
After My Abortion, I Felt Tremendous Relief That My Life Wasn't Going to Change
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 15, living outside of...
Online requests for abortion pills surged after reversal of Roe v. Wade: Study
The number of online requests for abortion pills has surged nationwide in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the largest increases being reported in states that now have total or near-total bans on abortions.
Mail-Order Abortion Pill Requests Skyrocket in Texas
Requests for mail-order abortion pills have almost doubled in Texas following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, as the state now prohibits abortion in almost all cases. Texas already implemented strict abortion restrictions in September 2021, banning abortions at six weeks. Between September and June, when the Supreme Court decision was announced, nonprofit Aid Access received 2.9 abortion pill requests per week, per 100,000 Texans of reproductive age, according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That number skyrocketed to 5.5 post-Dobbs, measured through August 31. Texas’ jump is the sixth highest percentage increase in the country, behind Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.Read it at Houston Chronicle
Planned Parenthood's first abortion clinic on wheels is a fully operational medical facility
Planned Parenthood announced last month it will open its first mobile abortion clinic: a fully operational medical facility to be parked in southern Illinois. The idea is to make abortion access easier for patients in neighboring states that have banned the procedure. "Our priority is making sure that the constituents...
Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law
The Louisiana Department of Health refuses to answer questions from doctors about the state’s abortion ban, making it difficult for physicians to determine what medical care for pregnant people might put them at risk for criminal charges. The health department’s lead attorney Stephen Russo said his agency is not responsible for clearing up physician confusion […] The post Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Detroit News
For Proposal 3 supporters, the fight for abortion rights is personal
As news emerged this spring that the U.S. Supreme Court was expected to overturn Roe v. Wade and word spread about a campaign to get an abortion rights amendment on Michigan's ballot, Amanda Mazur knew she wanted to get involved. The 35-year-old, who lives in Oceana County in west Michigan...
PopSugar
50 States, 50 Abortions
When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
Abortion Pill Requests Have Skyrocketed Since Fall Of Roe, Study Finds
Daily requests for medication abortion have more than doubled since the Supreme Court's draft decision leaked, according to new research.
Requests for At-Home Abortion Pills Have Nearly Tripled Since Roe Fell
In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the number of Americans asking one organization for help ending their pregnancies at home nearly tripled, according to a study released Tuesday. Conducted by researchers from the University of Texas, Austin, the study examined requests for abortion-inducing pills sent...
Washington Examiner
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works
It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
