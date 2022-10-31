ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.

A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mail-Order Abortion Pill Requests Skyrocket in Texas

Requests for mail-order abortion pills have almost doubled in Texas following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, as the state now prohibits abortion in almost all cases. Texas already implemented strict abortion restrictions in September 2021, banning abortions at six weeks. Between September and June, when the Supreme Court decision was announced, nonprofit Aid Access received 2.9 abortion pill requests per week, per 100,000 Texans of reproductive age, according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That number skyrocketed to 5.5 post-Dobbs, measured through August 31. Texas’ jump is the sixth highest percentage increase in the country, behind Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.Read it at Houston Chronicle
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law

The Louisiana Department of Health refuses to answer questions from doctors about the state’s abortion ban, making it difficult for physicians to determine what medical care for pregnant people might put them at risk for criminal charges.  The health department’s lead attorney Stephen Russo said his agency is not responsible for clearing up physician confusion […] The post Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
PopSugar

50 States, 50 Abortions

When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

Requests for At-Home Abortion Pills Have Nearly Tripled Since Roe Fell

In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the number of Americans asking one organization for help ending their pregnancies at home nearly tripled, according to a study released Tuesday. Conducted by researchers from the University of Texas, Austin, the study examined requests for abortion-inducing pills sent...
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works

It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy