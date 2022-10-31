ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000-page document alleges politicization of FBI and DOJ under Biden

House Judiciary Republicans Friday released a new report alleging that there is a “rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse,” at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department. According to the over 1,000-page report, FBI whistleblowers said the bureau’s Washington hierarchy is “rotted to its core” and...
Shepard Smith Out at CNBC After His Primetime Newscast Is Canceled

Anchor Shepard Smith is out at CNBC following cancellation of his primetime nightly program The News with Shephard Smith. “After spending time with many of you and closely reviewing the various aspects of our business, I believe we must prioritize and focus on our core strengths of business news and personal finance,” newly installed CNBC president KC Sullivan said in a memo to staff. (The missive was leaked to Deadline and other pubs in the Penske showbiz trade monopoly.)
U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Russia, State Dept. says

WASHINGTON — U.S. embassy officials met with detained basketball star Brittney Griner on Thursday, the White House and State Department said. Speaking to reporters traveling on Air Force One, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.” Jean-Perry said it remains a "top priority" for the Biden administration to secure Griner's release.
Jan. 6 committee extends deadline for Trump to turn over documents

The Jan. 6 committee extended a deadline Friday for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents related to the Capitol riot. In a joint statement released by committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the committee extended the deadline to next week instead of Nov. 4.
North Korea is secretly supplying weapons to Russia, White House says

North Korea is covertly supplying a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. Kirby said North Korea is trying to obscure the destination of the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and...
Twitter Worker Who Pointed Out Right-Wing Bias on Platform Fired by Musk

Among the many Twitter employees who had been laid off by the company under Elon Musk's new ownership, there's Rumman Chowdhury, the director of machine learning ethics, transparency, and accountability who reported in 2021 that the platform amplified right-wing posts over content from the political left. On Thursday night, the...
Republicans pick up ground among white suburban women: poll

Republicans have gained support among suburban white women as Election Day approaches, according to a new Wall Street Journal survey. The poll found that the key voting demographic generally trusts Republicans over Democrats to deal with the economy and inflation, the demographic’s top issues, more so than just a few months ago.

