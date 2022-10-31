Anchor Shepard Smith is out at CNBC following cancellation of his primetime nightly program The News with Shephard Smith. “After spending time with many of you and closely reviewing the various aspects of our business, I believe we must prioritize and focus on our core strengths of business news and personal finance,” newly installed CNBC president KC Sullivan said in a memo to staff. (The missive was leaked to Deadline and other pubs in the Penske showbiz trade monopoly.)

