Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera admits Commanders made mistake signing William Jackson
After a tumultuous couple of weeks, William Jackson got his wish. The Washington Commanders traded the disgruntled cornerback to the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams swapped future conditional late-round draft picks. The trade with the Steelers helped the Commanders avoid releasing Jackson for no compensation. Jackson wanted out of Washington,...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
Yardbarker
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Marconews.com
NFL trade deadline blog: Dolphins reel in Bradley Chubb; Falcons ship Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
The moves came fast and furious ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday. Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson and Calvin Ridley were among the names dealt within two hours of the cutoff. Earlier, two deals went down in quick succession involving notable names on the offensive side...
Yardbarker
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Yardbarker
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Yardbarker
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
HBCU Football Top-10 Rankings | Week 10
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 10 of the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts
The Buffalo Bills made an upgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
49ers Cut Veteran Defensive Tackle Akeem Spence On Tuesday
While the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, teams are not finished making roster moves. The San Francisco 49ers released defensive tackle Akeem Spence on Tuesday. Spence, playing in his 10th NFL season and first in San Francisco, had made six tackles in five games. "The 49ers have ...
Yardbarker
T.J. Hockenson thought Lions could trade him, but not to Vikings
Tight end T.J. Hockenson was admittedly surprised the Detroit Lions agreed to send him to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. "I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here," Hockenson explained Wednesday about his thoughts on the transaction, as shared by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "When I got here last night I was like, 'This is pretty sweet.' Just excited to be here, for real."
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Comments / 0