Texas State

actionnews5.com

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KTBS

Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
TEXARKANA, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats

TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State.   Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot.  His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes.   Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:  I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
tpr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Richard Young, doing business as Young’s Outdoor Solutions, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

DeKalb police arrest couple for drug possession

The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the Vote tour. Attorney General Paxton announced plans to enter into a $5.034 billion multi-state settlement with CVS Pharmacy for its role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, with over $276 million designated for Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability

Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX

