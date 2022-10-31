Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisiana prison violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care. Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in a 165-page opinion that the conditions and practices...
cbs7.com
Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS. The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango...
MySanAntonio
These Texans were trying to help run elections. Then Ken Paxton’s office launched criminal investigations.
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. And, sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune's daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas...
"My daughter will never vote" mother of Uvalde victim responds to Abbott
"Aren’t you lucky. My daughter will never get to have the right to vote." Kimberley Garcia. A heartbreaking comment from Kimberley Garcia has gone viral this week on Twitter.
Texas attorney general race: Underdog Rochelle Garza trying to unseat Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — As a newcomer in Texas politics, Democratic attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza has faced an uphill battle in her efforts to unseat Republican Ken Paxton. She's an underdog who's underfunded, but recent polls showed Garza is within single digits of Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported. “I...
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
KVUE
The Backstory: When two very popular candidates met face-to-face in the 1994 race for Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Perhaps no modern-day contest for governor was as colorful as the year a popular Austinite and a West Texas businessman went head-to-head 28 years ago, seeking Texas’ highest elected office. Both were popular. Going into the November 1994 general election, Democrat Ann Richards and Republican...
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
KTBS
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats
TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed
AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State. Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes. Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter: I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
KTBS
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Richard Young, doing business as Young’s Outdoor Solutions, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately...
ktoy1047.com
DeKalb police arrest couple for drug possession
The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the Vote tour. Attorney General Paxton announced plans to enter into a $5.034 billion multi-state settlement with CVS Pharmacy for its role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, with over $276 million designated for Texas.
Texas vote-by-mail: I received a corrected ballot in the mail — what do I do now?
Sometimes, errors can be made on mail-in ballots.
Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability
Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
A week into early voting, which counties in Texas are seeing the highest turnout?
After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Who are the other candidates running for Texas governor?
The two other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and the Green Party's Delilah Barrios.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Comments / 0