How Much Retirees Actually Spend on Health Care in the U.S.

Slide 1 of 5: Many major expenses only shrink once you retire, but health care is hardly one of them. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend an average of $7,030 a year on health care, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest data on consumer spending, which is for 2021. That translates to about 13% of the total spent each year by senior households ($52,141) and makes health care the second-biggest spending category among those households. Only housing accounted for a bigger share of seniors’ spending in 2021, as we detail in “Here’s How Much Retiree Households Spend in a Year.” By comparison, all U.S. households spend an average of $5,452 a year on health care, which translates to about 8% of spending across all households ($66,928). Following is a detailed look at how senior households’ medical spending breaks down. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Herald & Review

How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 by the Time You Retire

Social Security retirement benefits aren't disappearing any time soon, but it's getting more important for Americans to build their own retirement fund. If you don't save enough during your working years, then your lifestyle could really suffer during your golden years. The process of turning $25,000 into $250,000 is surprisingly simple, but it requires discipline and patience.
Newsweek

How to Get a Cheaper Car Insurance Premium

As rising prices squeeze family budgets, Americans are looking to rein in spending where they can—and one area where households might be spending more than they need to is on car insurance. U.S. car insurance rates rose 3 percent in 2021, with the average annual premium now costing $1,529,...
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the New Magic Number for Living Comfortably in Retirement

How much money do you need to live your best retirement life? In truth, there is no one-size-fits-all number. But that doesn’t mean Americans aren’t willing to hazard a guess. Recently, Northwestern Mutual surveyed 2,381 adults for its 2022 Planning & Progress Study and asked them how much...
moneytalksnews.com

3 Ways Americans Are Saving for Health Care Costs

Health care costs are a part of life for nearly every one of us. Unfortunately, the cost of such care seems to get more expensive with each passing year. Recently, the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies surveyed 5,493 workers as part of its report “Emerging From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Four Generations Prepare for Retirement.”
CNBC

34% of Millennials say they're behind on their retirement savings

Saving for retirement is a critical component of your financial health since you'll need a way to replace your income when you're no longer working. However, a recent Goldman Sachs' Retirement Survey & Insights Report found that 34% of Millennial respondents report feeling like they're behind on their retirement savings. The findings are based on responses from 1,566 individuals who responded between July and August 2022.
moneytalksnews.com

The Best Credit Cards for Black Friday and Holiday Shopping

Editor's Note: Money Talks News has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Money Talks News and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. If you haven’t already, you’ll probably soon start thinking about things you want to buy on Black Friday and beyond.
TechCrunch

Retirable secures $6M to plan retirement for those without millions in savings

Several fintech startups are tackling this problem, including Retirable, which believes that retirement planning should be just as easy to get even if you won’t ever have millions of dollars set aside. The New York-based startup describes itself as a “first-of-its-kind holistic” approach to retirement planning. Building...
moneytalksnews.com

How to Prepare Your Savings for a Recession

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. The Federal Reserve’s been raising rates all year, and they’ve signaled they’re not done yet. Rising rates act as a brake on the economy, slowing it down in order to...
Apartment Therapy

I Tried Everything to Buy a House as a Freelancer — Nothing Worked

Earlier this year I tried to buy a house in Maine. I was three years into the pandemic and three and a half years out from a traumatic brain injury that has lingered for much of the pandemic. I didn’t just want a home, I wanted a place to escape. What I learned as I longed for my escape from the crushing reality of injury and social ills was that mortgage practices haven’t caught up with modern ways of working, and no one had told me.
Essence

No Better Time Than Now

Those words were spoken by JPMorgan Chase Managing Director Brigitte Killings when she was asked about the advancement of Black women entrepreneurs during the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. And she is right. There is no better time than now to invest in Black...

