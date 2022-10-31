Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Appreciative Of Advice Received From Pau Gasol During Rookie Season With Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol will finally get his day of recognition on March 7 when the team will retire his No. 16 jersey during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol’s contributions to the Lakers’ 2009 and 2010 championship teams cannot be overstated as he was the missing...
lakersnation.com
LeBron James Believes Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Is ‘Luxury’ For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season did not get off to an ideal start but things seem to be trending up after Darvin Ham made the decision to move Russell Westbrook to the bench. To Westbrook’s credit, he was accepting of the decision and willing to make sacrifices and the results followed. Westbrook is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes while leading the Lakers to their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
lakersnation.com
Recap: Lakers Survive Overtime Thriller Against Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-117. It was a slow offensive start for both teams as they couldn’t get much to go down, with Anthony Davis particularly struggling as he missed five of his first six shots. Russell Westbrook entered the game to loud cheers from the crowd and immediately got to the rim for a layup though to get the Lakers going.
lakersnation.com
Halloween 2022: Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. & More Lakers Dress Up In Costume
The Los Angeles Lakers finally earned their first win this past Sunday, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5 on the young season. Getting that first win was big, especially considering it was Darvin Ham’s first as a head coach. The Lakers players doused him with water in the locker room after the game and expressed how excited they are far him.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Explains Thought Process Of Finding Matt Ryan For Game-Tying 3-Pointer
As the calendar has flipped to a new month in November, the Los Angeles Lakers have seemed to find their way with back-to-back victories. On Wednesday night, the Lakers came out on top against the New Orleans Pelicans after a riveting closing sequence by Matt Ryan to send it into overtime before L.A capitalized from there.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Wasn’t Sure If He’d Be Able To Play Against Pelicans Due To Illness
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clearly didn’t look like himself during Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers came away with a big overtime win and James made some big plays late, but overall he shot just 9-of-23 for 20 points with 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.
Mitchell Miller signs with Bruins, addresses 'unacceptable' past
Sylvania native Mitchell Miller, who had been the subject of national headlines for a bullying case, has signed a contract with the NHL's Boston Bruins. Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, signed an entry-level contract with the NHL team Friday. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced the rights to him after the organization met criticism when reports surfaced highlighting an incident that happened in 2016. Miller and another youth were accused of bullying a black classmate while they were in junior high. Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely said the organization had extensive discussions with Miller leading up to the signing.
Comments / 0