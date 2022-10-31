ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakersnation.com

LeBron James Believes Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Is ‘Luxury’ For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season did not get off to an ideal start but things seem to be trending up after Darvin Ham made the decision to move Russell Westbrook to the bench. To Westbrook’s credit, he was accepting of the decision and willing to make sacrifices and the results followed. Westbrook is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes while leading the Lakers to their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
lakersnation.com

Recap: Lakers Survive Overtime Thriller Against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-117. It was a slow offensive start for both teams as they couldn’t get much to go down, with Anthony Davis particularly struggling as he missed five of his first six shots. Russell Westbrook entered the game to loud cheers from the crowd and immediately got to the rim for a layup though to get the Lakers going.
lakersnation.com

Halloween 2022: Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. & More Lakers Dress Up In Costume

The Los Angeles Lakers finally earned their first win this past Sunday, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5 on the young season. Getting that first win was big, especially considering it was Darvin Ham’s first as a head coach. The Lakers players doused him with water in the locker room after the game and expressed how excited they are far him.
The Blade

Mitchell Miller signs with Bruins, addresses 'unacceptable' past

Sylvania native Mitchell Miller, who had been the subject of national headlines for a bullying case, has signed a contract with the NHL's Boston Bruins. Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, signed an entry-level contract with the NHL team Friday. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced the rights to him after the organization met criticism when reports surfaced highlighting an incident that happened in 2016. Miller and another youth were accused of bullying a black classmate while they were in junior high. Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely said the organization had extensive discussions with Miller leading up to the signing.
