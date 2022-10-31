You know, I originally planned a scathing takedown for our new Big Ten rivals, USC, but it’s really hard to muster any kind of snark when your team is in the midst of a 4-game losing streak, including a loss to the worst team in the conference. I jokingly suggested at Pac-12 Football Media Day that Stanford was to blame for the destruction of the conference (Stanford beating USC last year set off a chain of events from USC firing Clay Helton, hiring Lincoln Riley, and fleeing the conference), but the real Pac-12 saboteur is actually USC President Carol Folt. Folt reportedly sabotaged Pac-12 expansion plans right before jumping to the Big Ten, the quintessential “F—- you, I got mine” that embodies the university. If you’re not lying, cheating, or stealing your way through life, what are you even doing at USC?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO