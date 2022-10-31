Read full article on original website
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
Who killed the downtown Grand Hyatt deal?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some not-so-grand plans for the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Memphis. The project’s developer says the project appears dead, and he blames the city, saying delays by the city may have sunk the project. When talking about the Grand Hyatt Hotel project being stalled, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland placed the blame […]
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
Tennessee Department of Education leaders visit MSCS classrooms for literacy effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representatives with the Tennessee Department of Education and Memphis Shelby County Schools leadership visited classrooms in the city Wednesday. Officials visited Oak Forest and Germantown Elementary schools to celebrate the of launch of MSCS’ literacy commitment. It’s part of an effort to ensure the success and reading readiness of students.
60 days in, parents worry interim MSCS superintendent will become permanent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams just passed her second month on the board and has community members wondering if this will be a long-term position. Although the board has said Williams’ position is temporary, they have been known to keep on interim superintendents in the past...
Audobon Park advocates agree with Memphis' reworked plans for renovations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' multi-million dollar plan to renovate Audubon Park initially received some backlash. A group called “Saving Audubon Park” expressed concerns over saving some of the park’s green space. Tuesday, both "Saving Audubon Park” and the city agreed on a reworked plan. “Once...
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
Midtown residents concerned about crowding due to proposed changes to Memphis city code which promote affordable housing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown Memphis residents held a public meeting with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development Thursday evening to discuss the latest proposed changes to the city code. Three of the latest potential amendments to the Unified Development Code are geared towards increasing housing...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
Action News 5′s Holiday Food Bank kicks off to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 1 marks the beginning of the annual Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank. The food bank your needs help making sure families in need get enough food this holiday season. “People want to see turkeys, they want to see stuffing,...
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
‘I have to do what I have to do’: Memphis renters fight to understand legal rights
MEMPHIS, TENN. — At 60 years old, Muriel Stallworth said she is fighting a rat infestation in her Hickory Hill rental home. “I have to do what I have to do,” she told FOX13. “I’m not going to be on the street.”. Stallworth attended the State...
Undefeated season in the book, MASE now focused on step-by-step run to a state title
The MASE Phoenix football team earned a little more respect each week of the regular season, which ended without a blemish last Friday (Oct. 29). The Phoenix completed their first undefeated (10-0) season with a 56-6 win over Bluff City. Yes, this is the same school that went winless in...
Pilot program aims to break language barriers in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Para obtener información sobre esta historia en español, desplácese a continuación. Shelby County is home to more than 55,000 immigrants who speak over 68 different languages. It’s also home to more than 2,000 nonprofits offering vital services that improve the lives of residents.
What you need to know before signing up for health insurance during ACA open enrollment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health care and health insurance are complicated, which makes them ripe for scammers to exploit. ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about some ways to avoid getting stuck in a phony insurance plan. Recently, the Federal Trade Commission...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
