Binance CEO: Crypto Is the 'Only Stable Thing' Amid Financial Turmoil
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to the stage at Web Summit to discuss regulators, the crypto crash, and Elon Musk's unpredictability. Despite a crypto crash that has seen Bitcoin tumble over 70% from $69,000 to its current value of around $20,000, Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao argued that cryptocurrency is "probably the only stable thing in this very dynamic environment."
Goldman Sachs To Standardize Crypto Data for Institutional Investors
The bank has teamed up with global index provider MSCI and data firm Coin Metrics to launch a crypto database. Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs will soon provide institutional clients with an online resource that explains and categorizes cryptocurrencies. Called Datonomy, the service will help institutional investors who may be...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar Following Strong US Jobs Report
Bitcoin, Ethereum and the wider crypto market jumped Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October. Bitcoin jumped Friday—along with stocks—following the release of a Labor Department report showing that U.S. job growth was up. The biggest cryptocurrency was trading for $21,246 at...
Billionaire Tim Draper: Bitcoin ‘A Good Hedge Against Bad Governance’
Draper also reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin will hit $250,000—and argued that women will drive the next wave of adoption. The bear market doesn’t appear to have dented Bitcoin bull Tim Draper’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency. Speaking on stage at Web Summit 2022, the billionaire VC argued...
Singapore Tests Institutional DeFi on Ethereum, Welcomes USDC Issuer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) decentralized finance pilot program just executed “the first real-world use case for institutional-grade DeFi protocols,” Aave founder Stani Kulechov told Decrypt. J.P. Morgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings yesterday used the Aave protocol on Polygon—a layer-2 scaling solution—to complete...
Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Ahead of Fed’s Interest Rate Decision
The Fed will reveal tomorrow if it will continue to hike interest rates. Tuesday data suggests it might, but Bitcoin hasn't budged. Bitcoin and the wider crypto market continued to trade correlated with risk assets Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision tomorrow. The largest cryptocurrency by...
Is Solana Decentralized? Cloud Provider Hetzner Ban Raises Questions
The blockchain network depended heavily on the company, which banned all Solana activity on its servers. Hetzner Online GmbH, a German cloud service provider, moved to block all Solana activity on its servers Wednesday, instantly taking over 1,000 Solana validators offline. While the affected nodes are largely back online, the action triggered a broader discussion in the crypto community about the increasing influence of centralized service providers in controlling the fate of supposedly-decentralized blockchain networks.
Australian Asset Manager Delists Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs After Just 6 Months
After launching just before the industry's May meltdown, Cosmos Asset Management is shuttering its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs today. The asset manager behind two of Australia’s first crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has applied to delist the much-hyped investment vehicles just a few months after launch. The fund responsible for...
Fidelity Is Offering Early Access to Its New Bitcoin Trading App
The investment giant is launching a product allowing retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum commission-free. Investment giant Fidelity today announced an early-access waitlist for its new crypto product Fidelity Crypto—which will let retail investors trade Bitcoin and Ethereum from their phones without paying commission fees. The Boston-based firm,...
Alchemy Launches NFT Allowlist Platform Spearmint for Ethereum, Layer-2 Projects
Blockchain software company Alchemy has launched a new product called Spearmint, which aims to make the NFT allowlist signup and management process easier for creators. Spearmint is a free product NFT creators can use to automate much of the allowlist creation process using Spearmint’s tools. According to a statement, Alchemy claims users can create an allowlist on Spearmint in under 10 minutes and connect it to a project’s application and smart contract “with a few simple lines of code.”
OKX Token Jumps 25% as Crypto Exchange Opens Shop in Bahamas
Following Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, OKX has opened offices in the Bahamas thanks to the country's regulatory stance on crypto. OKB, the native token of the crypto exchange OKX, has surged nearly 25% over the past 24 hours and reached a new monthly high of $22.15, according to data from Coingecko.
Kraken Launches 70 Ethereum, Solana NFT Collections on New ‘Gasless’ Marketplace
Crypto exchange Kraken is hoping to take on NFT giants OpenSea with gasless transactions and built-in rarity tools. Kraken, the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency exchange, is launching its new NFT marketplace today, even as sales for digital collectibles continue to drop. The exchange is hoping to entice current and would-be...
Third Time’s a Charm? Bitcoin Miner Bitdeer Delays $4B SPAC Deal Again
Bitcoin miner Bitdeer is again delaying its multi-billion dollar SPAC deal as crypto winter continues to grip the industry. Blue Safari Group, the SPAC firm taking crypto miner Bitdeer public at a $4 billion valuation, has just filed for another extension—the third in less than six months, and this time for up to a year in length.
Aave's Stani Kulechov: What Sets Our GHO Stablecoin Apart
Layer 2s like Optimism and Arbitrum will "radically decrease the cost of actually transacting and using blockchain-based security," Kulechov said. Aave co-founder Stani Kulechov feels more optimistic than ever that the $5 billion DeFi lending protocol's upcoming stablecoin GHO (pronounced "go" as in ghost, the project's mascot) will solve real world payment problems.
Dapper Labs Slashes Staff by 22 Percent, Citing 'Macroeconomic Environment'
"These reductions are the last thing we want to do, but they are necessary," says the CEO. Roham Gharegozlou, Founder and CEO of Dapper Labs, announced late Wednesday that the well-known Web3 studio has reduced its team size by 22 percent. "These reductions are the last thing we want to...
Celsius Creditors' Lawyer 'Looking Into' Whether Firm Was a Ponzi Scheme: Report
A New York bankruptcy judge expanded the scope of the probe in the Celsius Network bankruptcy as the company’s customers demanded investigations into the crypto lender’s business operations, according to a Wall Street Journal report. At Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Martin Glenn of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court ordered the...
Crypto Exchange Deribit Hacked for $28M in Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC
Panama-based crypto exchange Deribit halted withdrawals after hackers made off with $28 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Circle's USDC. Crypto futures and options exchange Deribit suffered a security breach on Tuesday around midnight, with hackers making off with nearly $28 million from the exchange’s hot wallet. Exchanges often use...
Bored Apes Otherside Builder: Web3 ‘Only Plausible Solution’ to Manage Metaverse Economy
Improbable CEO Herman Narula argued that Web3 solutions are “the only means to efficiently share value in the metaverse.”. Gaming technology firm Improbable is creating the infrastructure underpinning Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs’ metaverse platform Otherside. Improbable’s CEO Herman Narula seems to have been won over...
NFTs, Crypto Stolen After Web3 Gaming CEO Gabriel Leydon’s Twitter Hacked
The DigiDaigaku head alleges that an AT&T employee facilitated the attack, and says his company will help affected users. Limit Break CEO Gabriel Leydon’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday and used to spread a scam link. The attacker successfully stole NFTs and crypto from users that interacted with...
Coinbase Chief Product Officer Steps Down: 'Time to Get Off the Ride’
Coinbase is losing one of its C-suite executives. Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee is leaving his position at the crypto exchange, the executive shared Wednesday. In a Linkedin post, Chatterjee said working at Coinbase for three years was “a ride” and “the most exciting roller coaster” from which he now needs a break.
